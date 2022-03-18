U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    -32.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,256.00
    -205.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,997.00
    -114.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.90
    -16.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.38
    +0.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.30
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0600
    +0.4620 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,489.83
    -392.41 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.29
    -5.97 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.58
    -37.76 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Fed's Bullard, explaining dissent, says rates should top 3% this year

·2 min read
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard on Friday called for a dramatic increase in the Fed's overnight lending rate to more than 3% this year, a step he feels is needed to catch up with inflation posing a "particularly heavy" burden on families.

In a released statement explaining his dissent against the Fed's approval of a quarter point increase this week, Bullard said the Fed "will have to move quickly to address this situation or risk losing credibility on its inflation target."

He said he not only favored a half point increase this week, but rate increases at a pace that would require half point increases at 5 of the Fed's 6 remaining meetings this year.

"The U.S. economy has proven to be especially resilient," against the pandemic and geopolitical risks, Bullard said. With inflation running above 6%, triple the Fed's 2% target, Bullard said more Fed actions was needed "to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation."

The pace of rate increases he suggested is far beyond even what investors have priced into contracts linked to the federal funds rate.

The Fed on Wednesday approved the first rate hike since 2018, effectively ending its battle against the economic fallout from the pandemic to focus on controlling inflation.

Though most Fed officials see six more quarter point rate increases this year, 7 of the Fed's current 16 policymakers do, like Bullard, think rates should go even higher by year's end, a near split in favor of a more aggressive tightening of credit.

Bullard has dissented four times since becoming St. Louis Fed president in 2008, including three times under current Fed chair Jerome Powell.

He has been on both sides of the inflation hawk-dove divide, opposing plans in 2013 to announce a reduction in Fed bond purchases when inflation was weak, and dissenting in favor of earlier and deeper rate cuts when the economy was slowing in 2019.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • IEA urges reduced transport to cut oil use amid supply crunch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday urged consumers to travel less, share transport and drive more slowly, part of a 10-point plan to cut oil use as Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepens concerns about supply. The plan by the Paris-based grouping of 31 industrialized countries - which does not include Russia - underlines the urgency of a supply crunch brought on by sanctions and buyer aversion to Russian oil, which has raised fuel prices. The recommendations - which include lower speed limits, working from home, car-free days in cities, cheaper public transport and more carpooling - could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months, the IEA said.

  • The Federal Trade Gap: What Is It and Is It Affecting You?

    The federal trade gap seems like it's something that you shouldn't have to worry about as a consumer or investor. After all, you're already bombarded with daily headlines about out-of-control...

  • European Stocks Trim Biggest Weekly Gain Since November 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined, trimming their best weekly gain since November 2020, as investors monitored developments in the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Stoxx Europe

  • Investors keep out of European stocks, flock to U.S. - BofA

    Investors pulled money out of European equities for a fifth week in a row and flocked to U.S. equities as the Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the continent's bourses, BofA wrote on Friday in its weekly report based on EPFR data. Flows out of European equity funds amounted to 3.2 billion dollars while $32 billion went into U.S. equities, the largest amount in five weeks, the U.S. investment bank said. While central banks across the globe have embarked in tightening monetary policies, $14.9 billion were taken out of bonds, the largest outflow since March 2021.

  • China Evergrande meets onshore bondholders over delayed coupon payment

    China Evergrande Group's flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said it will meet onshore bondholders on Friday and Saturday to delay a coupon payment due last September to September of this year. The property developer said last September it had settled the coupon payment of the 4 billion yuan ($629 million) Shenzhen-traded bond due Sept 23 2025 via negotiations with bondholders, without giving details. Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has so far avoided technical bond defaults onshore, though it has missed payments on some offshore bonds.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Tesla could eventually make flying aircrafts: analyst

    One long-time Tesla analyst sees the car company eventually getting into flying aircraft.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Why NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Levels May not be Sustainable

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Putin tips central bank chief Nabiullina for third term to ensure economic stability

    A surprise appointment in 2013, 58-year-old Nabiullina, an economist and former advisor to Putin, is the first woman to chair one of Russia's most respected institutions. Her current term ends in June and on Friday Putin asked the Lower House of Parliament, or Duma, to consider his re-appointment proposal on March 21. "Now, when the central bank is facing a growing responsibility to maintain macroeconomic stability, the president regularly speaks to Nabiullina," Peskov told reporters on a daily call.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • Stephen Fry Explains Best Way To Stop Increasingly Desperate Putin In Ukraine

    A study of hundreds of conflicts may point to an answer.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.