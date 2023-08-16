Feds: Carpenters union gets $183M of stimulus to restore cut pensions

The retirement plan covering nearly 5,400 Southwest Ohio union carpenters got a nearly $183 million government bailout on Tuesday, according to an announcement by the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

The money comes from a program aimed at shoring up pension plans, created as part of the broader stimulus package enacted in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The money will benefit members of the Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Pension Plan, which in 2019, slashed pension benefits for thousands of members by an average of 18% to remain solvent. PBGC’s approval enables the plan to restore benefits previously suspended and to make payments to retirees to cover prior benefit suspensions, the federally chartered corporation said in a statement. The funding will enable the plan to pay retirement benefits without reduction for many years into the future.

“Millions of people work for years, looking forward to the day when the promise of a secure, dignified retirement is kept,” said Julie A. Su, the Acting Secretary of Labor, in a statement. “Today, the Biden-Harris administration is delivering on that promise for 5,399 construction workers across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana by providing Special Financial Assistance to the Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Pension Plan so that they can retire with the dignity they deserve.”

Ohio lawmakers praised the award.

“The American Rescue Plan helped us keep the city going when I was at City Hall, to pay our bills, protect city jobs, and maintain city services,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman. “Now it’s helping restore pension cuts, this time for our carpenters, who have literally helped build our communities. This puts money in their pockets, allows them to pay their bills, and strengthens local economics as these dollars are spent here at home.”

“Today, we are putting money back in the pockets of hard-working Ohioans and keeping our promise to the carpenters in Southwest Ohio, by restoring the retirement security they’ve earned,” said Senator Sherrod Brown.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Carpenters pension fund gets federal injection of $183M stimulus money