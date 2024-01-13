Feds: A CT diner allegedly refused to serve a customer who had a service animal. It will now.

Federal officials have reached an agreement with an East Haven diner over allegations the restaurant refused to serve a customer who had a service animal.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut announced the settlement with the Twin Pines Diner. Officials said the agreement resolved allegations the diner was not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, or ADA.

The agreement comes in the wake of a complaint filed by an individual with disabilities who alleged the diner “required the removal of a service animal from the diner as a condition of service,” according to federal officials.

Under the terms of the agreement, the restaurant will post signage indicating “Service Animals Welcome” and will implement a service animal policy. The policy will include the “types of legally permissible inquiries store employees may make of a customer who enters the store with a service animal,” federal officials said.

Employees of the diner will receive training regarding the policy, officials added.

In its statement issued Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s office noted that the owner of Twin Pines Diner has worked cooperatively with federal officials to “promptly address the ADA issues without litigation.”

Officials noted that, under federal law, private entities that own or operate places of “public accommodation,” including restaurants, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability.

“The ADA authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate complaints and undertake periodic reviews of compliance of covered entities,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.

“The Justice Department is also authorized to commence a civil lawsuit in federal court in any case that involves a pattern or practice of discrimination or that raises issues of general public importance, and to seek injunctive relief, monetary damages, and civil penalties.”

Anyone wishing to file a complaint alleging that a place of public accommodation or public entity in Connecticut is not accessible to persons with disabilities has been encouraged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s office at 203-821-3700.