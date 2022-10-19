U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,689.25
    -18.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,400.00
    -60.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,053.75
    -99.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.10
    -7.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0011 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9300
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.84
    -265.15 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.83
    -7.85 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,994.12
    -263.26 (-0.97%)
     

Fed's Evans: Keeping unemployment below 5% would be 'good' outcome in inflation fight

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans looks on during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If the Federal Reserve can bring inflation under control with unemployment remaining under 5% that would be "pretty unusual and good," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

In remarks at the University of Virginia Evans said the policy projections outlined after the September Fed meeting, with the target interest rate rising to 4.6% next year and unemployment rising to around 4.4%, "could be consistent with an economy that runs below trend but doesn't actually go into a recession...If you bring this in under 5% (unemployment) that would be pretty unusual and good."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • What Ford Deserves the Raptor Treatment Next?

    Did you know that October is National Raptor Month? No, neither did I until earlier this week. Apparently, over the course of the month, we’re supposed to celebrate our favorite raptors, which in this instance includes things like Peregrine Falcons, Andean Condors, and that all-American hero, the Bald Eagle.

  • Millennium’s Jain Says High Volatility Has Been Good for Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A high volatility environment is great for multi-manager firms like Millennium Management LLC, according to Bobby Jain, co-chief investment officer one of the world’s largest hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsIn tim

  • PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

    Next year's Phoenix Open, Heritage tournament, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship will have purses boosted to $20 million and guaranteed appearances by top golfers, the US PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data

    Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1% or more, with sectors across the board advancing. Meanwhile benchmark Treasury yields were last lower, having oscillated throughout the day.

  • What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been a hot topic of discussion among investors. The company formerly known as Facebook changed its name and focus to pioneering the metaverse. Opinions are mixed on whether that's a good decision.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

    The tech sector star will be a provider of choice for an important partner's suite of cloud offerings.

  • Asian Stocks Under Pressure, Bond Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower amid Treasury yields at multiyear highs and strong inflation that’s driving hawkish monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsShares opened lower in Japan, South Korea and Austral

  • Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

    The founder and executive chairman of e-commerce giant Amazon has advice for businesses and consumers in these uncertain times.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The pandemic is finally hitting big tech — two years later

    The pandemic rubber band is hitting the tech industry.

  • Fed’s Bullard Sees 2023 Shift With End of Front-Loading Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden

  • Have the bond vigilantes who attacked the U.K. killed off modern monetary theory? MMT proponent Stephanie Kelton says that’s nonsense.

    What have the bond vigilantes taught the world? Here's what a leading modern monetary theory proponent says.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after the former U.S. president denied having raped her, a spokesperson for Carroll said in a statement. "We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today," the spokesperson said, declining to provide further details. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in Manhattan federal court in November 2019, five months after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s.

  • IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation

    Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their the standard deduction rise to $13,850, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1,400.

  • Biden Outlines New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Liz Truss betting odds: Bookmakers revise the stakes on her survival as PM

    The future of Liz Truss’s leadership appears precarious, and the bookies odds are in favour of a swift departure.