Fed's Evans: can see some 'positive' developments in inflation

Ann Saphir
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans pictured at an event in Mexico City

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday said that while it's too early to think that inflation dynamics are improving, there were some "positive" developments in the most recent inflation report.

Noting that goods inflation - like that for cars -- is showing signs of slowing, "if it does a turnaround then it's going to be adding nicely to reductions" in the overall inflation rate, Evans said at the Economic Club of New York. "If inflation for some reason began to reaccelerate that would be a cause of great concern."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

