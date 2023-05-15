U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,390.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.00
    +29.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.90
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    +0.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4960
    +0.0330 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    17.65
    +0.72 (+4.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1320
    +0.3870 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,404.69
    +563.83 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.92
    +17.85 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.68
    +15.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,626.34
    +238.04 (+0.81%)
     

Fed's Goolsbee says May rate hike was 'close call' for him

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Obama Foundation "Democracy Forum" in New York

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that his decision to support an interest rate hike at the U.S. central bank's most recent meeting in May was a "close call" as he weighed the impact of credit tightening from recent bank stresses.

"The thing that made it a close call for me is this big question mark about what is going to be the impact of this on credit conditions," Goolsbee told CNBC, adding that things did not appear to have become notably worse since the prior Fed meeting.

Asked about market expectations for rate cuts later in the year, even though Fed policymaker forecasts do not call for any, Goolsbee appeared to have a warning, noting that failed Silicon Valley Bank took off its own hedges against higher interest rates because it believed markets and not the Fed's projections.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)