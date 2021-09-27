U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.93
    -3.55 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,936.75
    +138.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,989.07
    -58.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.22
    +41.14 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.54
    +1.56 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1711
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9670
    +0.2820 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.86
    -87.45 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.96
    -30.56 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Fed's highest priority is to get people back to work: Kashkari

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's "highest priority" is to make sure millions of Americans now out of a job can get back to work, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in a speech taped Friday and released Monday.

"Putting Americans back to work...to me that's our highest priority," Kashkari said at the Community Foundations Leading Change Fall Forum, adding that "of course" the Fed will pay close attention to inflation and keep that in check. Recent high readings of inflation do not signal permanently higher inflation, he said: "We don't want to overreact to short-term price movements."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo reaches $37.3 million settlement of U.S. claims it overcharged clients

    Wells Fargo & Co on Monday reached a $37.3 million settlement to resolve U.S. government accusations that it fraudulently overcharged hundreds of commercial customers who used its foreign exchange services. The settlement filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan requires a judge's approval, and resolves civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank. According to court papers, Wells Fargo defrauded 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 by systematically charging higher spreads or sales margins on foreign exchange transactions than it promised, and providing financial incentives to salespeople for the overcharges.

  • U.S. pandemic fraud crackdown yields first case against bank employees

    U.S. prosecutors have brought what is believed to be the first case against bank employees who allegedly exploited multi-billion dollar programs aimed at helping small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. In a case unsealed in Brooklyn federal court on Friday, prosecutors say Anuli Okeke, a former branch manager at Popular Bank in New York, conspired with other bank employees and tax preparers to apply fraudulently for more than $3 million in pandemic relief loans overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Alex Moncion, a spokesperson for Popular Bank, which was not named in the complaint, said on Monday that the bank had alerted law enforcement and bank regulators to the conduct and terminated the employees involved.

  • Facebook invests $50 million to build the 'metaverse' in responsible manner

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc will invest $50 million to partner with organizations to responsibly build the so-called metaverse https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-sets-up-new-team-work-metaverse-2021-07-26 - a digital world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment, it said on Monday. Facebook, the world's largest social network, has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies. The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest the money globally over two years to ensure metaverse technologies are "built in a way that's inclusive and empowering," Facebook said.

  • Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren to Retire Earlier Than Planned

    Eric Rosengren was scheduled to retire in June 2022 in line with the Fed's mandatory retirement limit. He says he pushed the dates up to deal with a worsening kidney condition.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock had popped 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday after Tesla announced over the weekend that it has activated the "request" button on its cars. FSD is also in a sense a marketing program, because the safer the software appears in the real world, the more likely Tesla owners will be to ante up $10,000 apiece (or $199 a month) to get it activated.

  • Fed officials: Bond taper still hinges on continued job growth

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials including one influential board member on Monday tied reduction in the Fed's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper." The Fed last week said a reduction in its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could be warranted "soon," and Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference Wednesday said it would take one more "decent" jobs report to set the process in motion. But while some policymakers have said they already feel bond purchases should be cut, those speaking Monday stopped short of saying the economy had fully cleared the Fed's benchmark for a bond taper.

  • Trump associates including ex-Marvel CEO broke the law by trying to influence federal employees, committees find

    Three club members played ‘secret role’ in making decisions at Veterans agency, probe finds

  • U.S. soy exports hit 6-month high as Gulf loadings rise after Ida; lag year ago pace

    U.S. soybean exports jumped to a six-month peak last week while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted by Hurricane Ida nearly a month ago, preliminary data showed on Monday. Ida crippled overseas grain shipments weeks before the start of the Midwest harvest and the busiest period for U.S. crop exports, sending export prices soaring and stoking global worries about food inflation.

  • Activists urge UN to investigate alleged Taliban crimes

    The ousted Afghan government and activist groups called on the main U.N. human rights body on Monday to investigate reports of targeted killings and restrictions on women and free speech by the ruling Taliban. The appeals, which came as the European Union (EU) prepares to submit a draft resolution on Afghanistan, was backed by the head of the country's independent commission on human rights, who said that many of its own activities have been suspended. The U.N. Human Rights Council held an emergency session last month after the Taliban takeover, but activists said that the Pakistan-led resolution that was adopted was too weak.

  • Almost half a million US households lack indoor plumbing: ‘The conditions are inhumane’

    Renters and people of color are most likely to be living without water or flushing toilets in some of America’s wealthiest cities, new research shows Yan Yu Lin in front of her apartment building, where she struggles with substandard plumbing, in San Francisco’s Chinatown on 2 August 2021. Photograph: Max Whittaker/The Guardian Yan Yu Lin and her seven-year-old daughter live in a tight studio in San Francisco’s Chinatown, in a century-old building where 60 or so residents on each floor share a b

  • Faith and Financing Create Better Care for Atlanta's Homeless

    People start lining up outside of Mercy Care as early as 6 a.m. They’re hoping for help at one of the few walk-in health care spots in the clinic. Steve Siler sees them on his way into the office. ...

  • Cities should bring back a lost neighborhood feature – the corner store

    Some NC leaders are reaching back to the past to solve a modern problem (Opinion)

  • To keep Raleigh’s housing more affordable, make housing more abundant

    Southeast Raleigh’s transformation signals the need for more diverse housing.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Evergrande Worries Help Fuel Selloff at Chinese Developer Sunac

    Investors sold down securities after a leaked document showed a Sunac China Holdings unit asking for government help to ease its liquidity difficulties.

  • Fed's Rosengren, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire on Sept. 30

    Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren announced Monday he will retire on Sept 30. In a statement, Rosengren said he moved up his long-planned retirement by nine months because of health concerns. Rosengren would have had to retire next June under Fed rules. Rosengren has been criticized for actively trading in real-estate investment trusts in 2020 while the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to keep financial markets stable during the pandemic. Reformers, like the group Better Markets, had called

  • Hyundai Scion Turns to Wealthy Clans, LBOs for Impact Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- In the world of finance, leveraged buyouts are sometimes seen as controversial -– the domain of fictional villain Gordon Gekko from “Wall Street” -– where firms borrow large sums of money to buy their targets.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBut Kyun