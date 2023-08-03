Fed's interest rate hikes have created a nation of window shoppers: Wayfair CFO

The US is a country of Federal Reserve-created window shoppers.

Despite a bull market in stocks this summer, Wayfair's (W) CFO Kate Gulliver warned that consumers are very much feeling the aftershocks of the Fed's steady drumbeat of interest rate hikes dating back to 2022.

"Customers are a little bit more on the sidelines, and we’ve been using promotional activity to get their attention on the category," Gulliver told Yahoo Finance. "Rising rates and the corresponding press coverage have kept them cautious."

The broader home furnishings industry has felt pain along with Wayfair.

Credit for that goes to a post-pandemic hangover for furniture joining forces with the toxic elixir for consumer spending known as higher rates. Liquidation sales from the bust of Bed Bath & Beyond haven't helped healthier chains either.

Sales in the home furnishings category have declined in nine of the last 12 months, according to government data (see chart below).

"We’ve seen softness in the [furniture] category for about a year at this point," Gulliver added.

The widespread slowdown in everything from couches to pillows has caused Wayfair to really drill down into its business.

"Certainly we think about interest rates when we think about cash management," Gulliver said. "We have convertible notes at the fixed rates, so the rising rates don't affect our existing debt. ... Our interest expenses are quite low."

Some fruits of these labors appeared in the second quarter much to the delight of investors.

On Thursday, the e-commerce furniture company reported better-than-expected earnings and profits for the second quarter.

The beat on operating profits mostly gained the attention of investors. Wayfair's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at $128 million, crushing analyst estimates of $29.6 million.

Wayfair stock soared on Thursday, up more than 20% in afternoon trading. It was one of Yahoo Finance's top trending tickers.

In the near term, things may be looking up for Wayfair even with demand lacking a pop.

In an Aug. 3 client note, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski praised the company’s "improved competitive position" and wrote there was "nothing" he didn’t like in the quarter.

"Quality beat throughout [profit and loss]," Matuszewski added.

