Fed's Kugler Optimistic Inflation Progress Will Continue, Sees Rate Cuts ‘At Some Point’

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler presented an optimistic case for a continued slowdown in US inflation while indicating there is little urgency to reduce the Fed’s benchmark lending rate soon.

“At some point, the continued cooling of inflation and labor markets may make it appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate,” Kugler said Wednesday in her first public remarks as a Fed official at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “On the other hand, if progress on disinflation stalls, it may be appropriate to hold the target range steady at its current level for longer to ensure continued progress on our dual mandate.”

While she didn’t indicate a preference for the timing of rate cuts this year, the comments suggest she is in line with Chair Jerome Powell’s view that a reduction in March is unlikely.

“I am pleased by the progress on inflation, and optimistic it will continue, but I will be watching the economic data closely to verify the continuation of this progress,” Kugler said.

The newest Fed governor joined the Federal Open Market Committee’s unanimous vote on Jan. 31 to leave the Fed’s policy rate unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Officials have held rates at what they describe as a restrictive level for four straight meetings.

Even so, the economy grew at a 3.3% annual rate in the fourth quarter, while adding 353,000 jobs in January. The surprising resilience has left some policymakers wary that cutting rates too early could reaccelerate demand and leave inflation stuck above their 2% target. Their preferred price measure rose 2.6% in 2023, down from a 7.1% high in mid-2022.

Kugler highlighted three inflation trends that support her view of a continued deceleration in price increases.

Moderating demand for labor and a corresponding cooling in wage growth should help temper inflation pressures, she said. Kugler pointed specifically to a “clear” slowdown in wage increases in the services sector, including leisure and hospitality, education and health services.

“An easing of labor-cost growth in these and other labor-intensive services industries is likely to be passed on to consumers as lower prices and to help reduce inflationary pressures,” she said.

She also cited less frequent price adjustments by businesses and well-anchored inflation expectations as reasons for optimism that prices are headed back toward the Fed’s target.

“Firms, workers, and investors understand that price- and wage-setting behaviors are likely to return to pre-pandemic norms, which will help us return to the price stability we enjoyed before the pandemic,” she said.

Kugler, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, took office in September, becoming the first Hispanic-American governor in the 110-year history of the Fed. She previously served as an executive director at the World Bank Group, and was chief economist at the Labor Department from 2011 to 2013.

