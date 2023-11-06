Fed's Neel Kashkari not convinced rate hikes are over -WSJ

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said he would err on the side of overtightening monetary policy rather than not doing enough to bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

"Undertightening will not get us back to 2% in a reasonable time," Kashkari said in an interview with the Journal.

Kashkari said he needed more information to come to a firm decision on interest-rate steps moving forward. "I am not ready to say we are in a good place," he told Journal. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)