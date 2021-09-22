U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Fed's Powell: Bond taper could be done by mid-2022

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could wrap up the tapering of its bond purchases by the middle of next year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Powell's remark came at the beginning of his press conference following the release of the Fed's latest policy statement in which it said "a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted" but made no reference to how long that process may take. The Fed has been buying $120 billion a month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting By Dan Burns)

    The swifter pace of interest rate hikes from policymakers' last set of projections in June comes amid the fastest economic recovery in U.S. history after a brief recession last year and robust debate at the Fed about balancing its maximum employment and 2% average inflation goals. The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark overnight lending rate in the current target range of 0% to 0.25%, where it has remained since March 2020 when the U.S. economy was buffeted by the onset of the pandemic. The new economic projections released alongside the policy statement showed nine of 18 Fed policymakers now foresee a liftoff in interest rates next year, compared to seven in June.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks remained higher and the Treasury yield curve flattened after Federal Reserve officials signaled they would probably begin tapering their bond-buying program soon. The dollar strengthened versus its major peers.

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

    Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 gets a new look, bigger screen, and more power.

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

    Share benchmarks gained as investors shook off concerns over property developer China Evergrande Group and shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve.

    J&J vaccine data shows lasting durability and strong booster efficacy. However the company has yet to begin trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday's early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple's privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street's biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn't show up on other platforms.

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat.

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company's synergistic business model, what it terms the "Flywheel," will continue to drive "significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion." The Flywheel's purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.