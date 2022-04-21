U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Fed's Powell: Half-point rate increase "on the table" for May meeting

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. "50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

