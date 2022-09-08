U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.94
    -9.93 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,486.64
    -94.64 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,755.04
    -36.85 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.04
    -4.96 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +1.68 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.12 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2480
    -0.0170 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9440
    +0.2060 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.20
    +319.89 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.65
    -19.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Fed's Powell: Inflation can be tamed without "very high social costs"

Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
·1 min read

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

Referring to former Fed chair Paul Volcker's battle against inflation in the early 1980s, when Fed policy triggered a recession and the unemployment rate topped 10%, Powell said in comments at a Cato Institute conference Volcker was trying to uproot years of rising inflation expectations. Volcker "followed several failed attempts," to lower inflation, Powell said.

"My colleagues and I are strongly committed (to lowering inflation)...We think we can avoid the kind of very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories