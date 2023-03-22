U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

Fed's Powell: Recent balance sheet expansion not tied to monetary policy

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank balance sheet expansion reported last week that had followed months of contraction was not a form of monetary policy stimulus.

"The balance sheet expansion is really temporary lending to banks” and “it’s not intended to directly alter the stance of monetary policy," Powell said at his press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Fed holdings surged last week due to record discount window lending to banks and other credit extensions that happened in the wake the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby, Editing by Franklin Paul)

