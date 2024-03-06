Interest rate decision? Powell says rate cuts won’t begin until inflation is closer to 2%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank won’t begin cutting its key interest rate “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward” its 2% goal, noting the move will likely occur “at some point this year.”

His comments, in prepared remarks he’s scheduled to deliver before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m., echo those he made at the Fed’s last meeting in late January.

Powell didn't give a timetable for rate cuts but could provide more details in response to questions from lawmakers.

In the text, though, Powell said inflation “has eased substantially” and he did not mention a recent rebound in monthly price increases that led some economists to push back their forecast for the first rate decrease to later in the year. That could be a positive signal that Fed officials are not overly concerned by the price spike.

What is the current inflation rate in 2024?

In January, inflation overall rose 0.3% while a core measure that excludes volatile food and energy items increased 0.4%, both substantially higher than the recent trend, according to the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred gauge.

But those readings still pushed down annual inflation to 2.4% and the core yearly measure to 2.8%. PCE inflation peaked at a 40-year high of 7% in June 2022.

“Reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of progress we have seen in inflation and ultimately require tighter policy to get inflation back to 2%,” Powell said in his prepared testimony. “At the same time reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

What are interest rates today?

Futures markets now predict the Fed will start lowering its benchmark rate in June and trim it by a quarter percentage point four times, from a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. From March 2022 to July 2023, the Fed hoisted its federal funds rate from near zero to wrestle down inflation.

Will home interest rates go down in 2024?

Lowering the Fed’s key short-term rate would reduce borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards, auto loans and other types of consumer and business loans, though it would also trim bank savings rates that finally have delivered healthy yields after years of meager returns. The prospect of Fed rate cuts has propelled the stock market to record highs.

With inflation slowing, the Fed has held its key rate steady for four straight meetings since July. And late last year, Fed officials forecast three rate cuts this year.

In his testimony, Powell noted that the economy and job market have continued to grow solidly. The economy grew 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023 and monthly job growth has averaged 239,000 since the middle of last year, Powell said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House Financial Services Committee in June 2023.

