Fed's Powell: Elevated inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., April 3, 2024. On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Powell will appear at the Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)·Associated Press· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
2 min read
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that persistently elevated inflation will likely delay any Fed rate cuts until later this year, opening the door to a period of higher-for-longer interest rates.

“Recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence" that inflation is coming under control" and instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said during a panel discussion at the Wilson Center.

“If higher inflation does persist," he said, “we can maintain the current level of (interest rates) for as long as needed.”

The Fed chair's comments suggested that without further evidence that inflation is falling, the central bank will likely carry out fewer than the three quarter-point reductions its officials had forecast during their most recent meeting in March.

Powell's comments followed a speech earlier Tuesday by Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, who also appeared to raise the prospect that the Fed would not carry out three cuts this year in its benchmark rate, which stands at a multi-decade high after 11 rate hikes beginning two years ago.

Jefferson said he expects inflation to continue to slow this year with the Fed’s key rate “held steady at its current level.” But he omitted a reference to the likelihood of future rate cuts that he had included in a previous speech in February.

Last month, Jefferson had said that should inflation keep slowing, “it will likely be appropriate” for the Fed to cut rates “at some point this year” — language that Powell has also used. Yet that line was excluded from Jefferson’s remarks Tuesday.

And if elevated inflation proves more persistent than he expects, Jefferson added, “it will be appropriate” to keep rates at their current level “for longer” to help slow inflation to the Fed’s 2% target level. U.S. consumer inflation, measured year over year, was most recently reported at 3.5%.

Fed officials have responded to recent reports that the economy remains strong and inflation is undesirably high by underscoring that they see little urgency to reduce their benchmark rate anytime soon. Wall Street traders had long expected the central bank to cut its key rate at its June meeting but now don’t expect the first reduction before September.

On Monday, the government reported that retail sales jumped last month, the latest sign that robust job growth and higher stock prices and home values are fueling solid household spending. Vigorous consumer spending can keep inflation elevated because it can lead some businesses to charge more, knowing that many people are able to pay higher prices.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Powell says taking 'longer than expected' for inflation to reach Fed's 2% target

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it will likely take longer to cut rates, saying it will take 'longer than expected' to achieve the confidence needed to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.

  • Powell Is Speaking Again. Watch for Comments About More Hot Inflation Data.

    Investors and Federal Reserve watchers will hear Jerome Powell’s latest take on the economic outlook on Tuesday, following higher-than-expected inflation data last week. Powell will participate in a discussion on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time with Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. Part of the Canada Institute’s Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy, the conversation will be moderated by Bill Morneau, co-chair of the forum and former minister of finance of Canada. “The two central bank leaders will share their perspectives on the economic outlook, monetary policymaking in their respective countries, and the enduring value of the Canada-U. S. economic relationship,” reads the event description.

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ov

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will

  • 1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors rarely get a chance to buy growth stocks at such depressed valuations.

  • Fed's Powell says restrictive policy needs more time to work

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may need to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously thought, given what he called a "lack of further progress" this year towards the 2% inflation target. "The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence," Powell told a forum in Washington, in what is likely to be his last public appearance before the April 30-May 1 policy meeting. "Right now, given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us," he said.

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    I am a dividend investor, and I prize dividend consistency. I just can't trust what this high-yield income stock says about its dividend.

  • Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 378 S&P 500 Companies With $74 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Beloved Stock

    This is the only stock the Oracle of Omaha has purchased for 22 consecutive quarters, dating back to the midpoint of 2018.

  • Stock market today: Stocks wobble as earnings roll in, Powell comments on inflation

    Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.