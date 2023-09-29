Fed's preferred inflation measure shows slowest increase since September 2021

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric grew at its slowest pace since September 2021 during August, new government data showed.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index grew 3.5% year over year in August, up from 3.4% the month prior and in line with expectations. "Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 3.9%, down from 4.1% from the month prior and in line with what economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected.

On a monthly basis, core PCE rose 0.1% in August, down from 0.2% in July.

Core PCE is the inflation measurement most often mentioned by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who noted last Wednesday that inflation remains "well above our longer-run goal of 2%." The comments came after the Fed maintained rates in a range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level since March 2001, while also forecasting holding interest rates higher for longer than anticipated in an effort to tame inflation.

August's PCE reading falls in line with the month's Consumer Price Index, another closely watched inflation measure, which also showed cooling core price increases. August's CPI report showed headline inflation was 3.7%, also driven by higher oil and food prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a town hall meeting with teachers at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

