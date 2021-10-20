U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.91
    +16.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,619.96
    +162.65 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,119.05
    -10.04 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.02
    +14.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    +0.73 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6390
    +0.0040 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    -0.1500 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,682.26
    +3,339.07 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,553.04
    +72.24 (+4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Fed's Quarles says he doesn't see rationale for central bank digital currency

·1 min read
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles addresses the Economic Club of New York in New York

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles, until recently the U.S. central bank's top financial regulator, on Wednesday said he does not understand the arguments in favor of issuing a central bank digital currency.

"Until somebody answers me the question why, I don't understand why we would devote the enormous amount of resources and the technological risk and the significant disruption to the current operation of the financial system that would come from the central bank saying we are going to provide this digital currency," Quarles said at a Milken Institute conference.

It's also unclear how a central bank digital currency could address financial inclusion concerns, he added, noting that this is one argument proponents of a CBDC put forth.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

