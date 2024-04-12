Fed’s Schmid wants to hold rates steady until sure inflation is dropping

Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid said Friday he would prefer to hold interest rates steady and not cut rates until there is "convincing" evidence inflation is dropping.

He cited the resilience of the US economy and inflation running above the Fed’s 2% target as reasons for his cautious stance.

Inflation, he said, has surprised to the upside since the beginning of the year and has run at roughly 4% since the first quarter.

"Rather than preemptively adjust the policy rate, I would prefer to be patient and wait for clear and convincing evidence that inflation is on track to hit our 2 percent target before adjusting the stance of policy," Schmid said during a speech before the Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference in Kansas.

Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid at the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., last August. REUTERS/Ann Saphir (REUTERS / Reuters)

Schmid’s comments come as investors have scaled back bets on the number and timing of interest rate cuts for 2024 following another hotter-than-expected inflation reading this week.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.5% over the prior year in March, an acceleration from February's 3.2% annual gain in prices and more than economists expected.

The year-over-year change in the so-called core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — was 3.8%, the same level as it was in February but a tenth of a percent higher than expected.

When it comes to inflation, Schmid says he is watching whether strength in the job market is pushing up prices of services via higher wages and whether more people join the job market.

Schmid noted the demand for workers continues to be strong, evidenced by robust hiring and elevated wage growth. And while wage growth has moderated, it remains elevated compared with earlier periods and likely is pushing up services prices.

Schmid is also watching whether new supply chain challenges appear, which could also push up inflation.

While Schmid appears content to hold rates steady, other members of the Fed signaled this week they still believe inflation is on course to drop as the year goes on and that it will be appropriate to begin cutting rates later this year.

One was New York Fed president John Williams, who said Thursday it will make sense to reduce rates gradually "starting this year" if the economy proceeds as expected.

New York Fed president John Williams. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) (Rob Kim via Getty Images)

Another was Boston Fed president Susan Collins, who said she still expects to cut rates later this year but needs more time to gather data to feel confident inflation will continue dropping. That could spell fewer cuts in 2024.

"Overall, the recent data have not materially changed my outlook, but they do highlight uncertainties related to timing, and the need for patience,” Collins said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Traders who had been betting on a June cut now see a roughly 72% chance the Fed does nothing in June and a roughly 43% chance of a cut in July. Odds are now eyeing September as the first rate cut.

They also scaled back the number of rate cuts they see this year to two, less than the median of three penciled in by Fed officials at their last policy meeting in March.

Elsewhere, Schmid made the case for a much smaller balance sheet with securities that have shorter maturities on average. He argues the Fed’s large balance sheet is also suppressing price signals in funding markets.

His comments come as officials look at tapering the pace with which they are shrinking their securities holdings “fairly soon” so as to avoid any hiccups in funding markets.

