Fed’s Waller wants central bank to 'wait' before deciding on more rate hikes

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said Wednesday that he would like the central bank to wait on any further interest rates hikes while it evaluates the direction of the US economy and inflation.

"As of today, it is too soon to tell," Waller said in a speech in London.

"Consequently, I believe we can wait, watch, and see how the economy evolves before making definitive moves on the path of the policy rate. Should the real side of the economy soften, we will have more room to wait on any further rate hikes and let the recent run-up on longer-term rates do some of our work."

Waller’s comments come just days ahead of a 10-day blackout period that precedes the Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting on Nov 1. Waller appears to be signaling the central bank should pause again as officials wait to see what trends take hold.

But Waller cautioned if the economy continues showing strength and inflation appears to stabilize or reaccelerate, more rate hikes are likely needed despite the recent run-up in longer-term rates.

Investors will get more clarity Thursday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak in New York at 12 p.m. ET. Investors expect the central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

Waller said in his speech Wednesday there are two scenarios: one where the economy slows — in which case the Fed can hold the policy rate steady.

The second scenario would involve strong demand with the economy continuing to grow around 2%, potentially pushing inflation higher.

In that case, Waller says more rate hikes would be needed.

Waller is looking ahead to a reading on third quarter GDP due out next week, noting that it seems economic growth was higher for July through September than earlier in the year. The question, he said, is whether that acceleration will be sustained.

He also pointed to September’s retail sales, which indicated continued strong consumer spending. Meanwhile, Waller said the latest three-month average for new jobs of 266,000 is not that much different from the three-month average at the end of 2022 of 284,000, saying that job growth is still exceptionally strong and hasn’t slowed much this year.

"I have been waiting a while for tightening financial conditions to cause a significant slowing of spending, and I have been consistently surprised at the resilience of consumer spending," he said.

