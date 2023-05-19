Fed's Williams declines to connect monetary policy outlook to neutral rate view

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Fed president John Williams declined on Friday to connect the current monetary policy outlook to new work of his that reconfirms major economies are still in a fundamentally low interest rate world.

"I'm not going to opine on what monetary policy should or should not do" in light of the likelihood the rate of interest that neither holds back or stimulates the economy remains low even after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is factored in, Williams said at a conference at the Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)