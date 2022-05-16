U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.20
    -29.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,047.35
    -149.31 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,646.38
    -158.62 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.64
    -1.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.33
    +0.84 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    -0.0640 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0770
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.05
    -406.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.67
    +418.99 (+172.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.65
    +27.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Fed's Williams: MBS sales could be an option down the road

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Monday selling mortgage-backed securities could be an option for the central bank to consider down the road in its goal to orient its balance sheet largely around holdings of Treasuries.

Williams said MBS sales are not under consideration for the first stages of the balance sheet reduction plan the Fed revealed earlier this month, but said the goal of $35 billion a month in MBS redemptions is a "big number." Last week Williams said plans to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at the Fed's next two meetings is sensible, a sentiment he echoed on Monday.

(Reporting by Dan Burns)

Recommended Stories

  • Forecast: Analysts Think iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

    iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ITOS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Elon Musk is likely trying to get a lower price for Twitter

    Elon Musk moves to try to get a lower price for Twitter, as his own net worth has declined along with the value of Tesla shares.

  • BlackRock's Rieder: summer rally coming in U.S. bonds but bull market likely over

    A sell-off in U.S. stocks and bonds will likely dry up during the summer months as the Federal Reserve whittles down its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager. Rieder believes the Fed’s balance sheet reduction, which is expected to begin in June, will prove a “catalyzing moment” for asset prices and after that confidence may return to markets. Markets have been shaken by the central bank’s hawkish pivot, which is targeting the worst U.S. inflation in decades.

  • Rate Hikes Hit Canada Housing With 1st Price Drop in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices fell for the first time in two years as a rapid rise in interest rates looks set to threaten one of the world’s hottest housing markets.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Resume Declines as Treasuries Catch Bids: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Sl

  • Bitcoin as Non-Correlated Asset Theme Is ‘Blown to Smithereens’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Resume Declines as Treasuries Catch Bids: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Ov

  • Home workouts like Peloton are a pandemic fad: Xponential Fitness CEO

    Going to the gym for a workout is back as consumers move beyond the pandemic, contends one gym chain CEO.

  • Netflix stock pops after Wedbush upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the Netflix stock pop after Wedbush upgraded the streaming platform's shares.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).