TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: INC.UN, FTN, DFN, FFN, FTU, LFE, PDV, DF, YCM, XMF.A, XTD, DS) Quadravest Capital Management Inc. (“Quadravest”), the investment manager of the Companies listed below (together, the “Companies”), announces today that effective June 1, 2022, the Companies will discontinue the payment of the service fee which is currently paid to dealers whose clients hold Class A Shares, Capital Shares, Equity Shares or Units, as applicable, of the Companies.

This change is required in order for the Companies to comply with applicable securities laws across all dealer platforms. The discontinuation of the service fee will reduce the expenses of each of the Companies, thereby increasing the returns of each Company.

Company Name TSX Symbol Base Shelf Prospectus Supplement Income Financial INC.UN July 23, 2021* April 8, 2022 Financial 15 Split Corp. FTN November 22, 2021 November 22, 2021 Dividend 15 Split Corp. DFN July 3, 2020 January 25, 2022 North American Financial 15 Split Corp. FFN July 3, 2020* April 12, 2022 US Financial 15 Split Corp. FTU - - Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. LFE February 11, 2022 March 16, 2022 Prime Dividend Corp. PDV - - Dividend 15 Split II Corp. DF May 7, 2021* April 12, 2022 New Commerce Split Corp. YCM - - M Split Corp. XMF.A - - TDb Split Corp. XTD December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 Dividend Select 15 Corp. DS December 9, 2021* December 13, 2021 *as amended

