Feed Amino Acid Market is Predicted to Surpass a Revenue of USD 17.16 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2022-2028; Growing Need for Healthy Animal Food and Dietary Supplements to Elevate Market Growth – SkyQuest

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

A thorough study of the market for feed amino acid is provided in the report, which takes into account important players, market trends and scenarios, pricing analysis, and more. Along with a thorough analysis of the present state of the industry and forecasts for the future, the study also focuses on primary and secondary market drivers. With all these insights, the study offers a vital resource for anyone wishing to remain on top of the market trends.

Westford, USA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain the highest market share during the forecast period. The rising urbanization, growing disposable income, and the increasing demand for protein-rich diets and dietary supplements. Furthermore, farmers are choosing amino acids for their livestock animals rather than antibiotics. During the forecast period, it is projected that this factor will support the growth of the global feed amino acids market . In addition to this, the growing investment by the leading key players and the growing import-export of animal feed in regions like China, Japan, and India are predicted to fuel the market growth.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that with an annual output of more than 135.9 million tons and a ranking of third globally. China has emerged as a prominent player in the global feed chain. China's production capacity has expanded to 97.1 million tons over the past fifteen years.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Feed Amino Acid Market"

Pages - 247

Tables - 67

Figures – 76

Amino acids are key components of protein and an important part of the muscles and tissues of animals. In animal cells, amino acids play a crucial role in a number of metabolic and biochemical processes. This feed helps in improving overall animal development, lactation, reproduction, and general health. Many vitamins, minerals, and certain important amino acids such as lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan are sold as synthetic supplements for the feed.

Story continues

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/feed-amino-acid-market

Prominent Players in Feed Amino Acid Market

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)

Amino GmbH (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

BBCA Group (China)

Cargill Inc. (US)

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Adisseo France S.A.S. (China)

CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea)

DAESANG Corporation (South Korea)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)

ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation (China)

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd (Japan)

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Chian)

Leucine Segment to Gain the Highest Market Share Owing to Its Wide Range Applications

Leucine held the greatest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest clip worldwide for feed amino acids over the course of the forecast period. Leucine is primarily added to feed to aid animals in producing more protein and gaining weight. In addition, it boosts metabolism, which maintains the health of the intestines and immune system. Animals' growth may be slowed and their digestion may get troubled if they don't get enough of protein and amino acids. Further, the rising prevalence of digestive tract issues in animals is predicted to drive segment growth. SkyQuest noted that dogs suffer the most from digestive system diseases and digestive system problems affect nearly 56% of the animals every year.

The market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing trend of keeping a pet and rising animal diet-related concerns. Furthermore, the rising penetration of food mills and the increasing need for a protein-rich diet for animals is predicted to drive the market growth. In addition to this, the rising consumption of meat including pork is estimated to drive market growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/feed-amino-acid-market

Poultry Feed to Gain the Highest Market Revenue Owing to Its Wide Range Applications

According to SkyQuest, in 2021, the global feed amino acid consumption by the poultry feed industry was 44.4%; from 2022 to 2028, this proportion is projected to increase by 6.5% CAGR or 3.3 million metric tonnes. Owing to the increasing consumption of chicken meat, the poultry industry is one of the meat businesses that is expanding the fastest. In order to feed the world's expanding population, the chicken feed has therefore become essential for boosting poultry productivity. Poultry requires a consistent supply of energy, protein, vital amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and, most importantly, water for optimal performance and health. Hence, predicted to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the North American region is predicted to see the highest CAGR due to growing technological breakthroughs for high-standard swine feed and strict government restrictions to raise the protein concentration in livestock feed products. Additionally, it is predicted that during the projected period, the presence of specified requirements and frequent tests connected to the food fed to pigs would drive market expansion. Increasing emphasis on creating cutting-edge cow meals and food supplements is also projected to fuel market expansion in the area.

The market participants can design their winning strategy and receive expertise in the major market dynamics by using the research study on the feed amino acid market. The market is populated by a large number of domestic and international businesses. The report also provides detail on the market’s new players who have integrated production and distribution while placing an emphasis on product innovation. We also help companies to create novel product lines to set themselves apart from rivals and gain an advantage over them.

Key Developments in the Feed Amino Acid Market

Both Innovafeed and Cargill have made the decision to broaden their cooperation as of June 2022. Its objective is to help aqua-feed customers rear fish that are more environmentally friendly and sustainable by jointly producing and marketing insect meals. Cargill and Innovafeed are committed to taking action to find and grow ecologically friendly ingredients, come up with creative ways to repurpose leftovers and supply fish nutrition that enhances and promotes the health of farmed fish.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the opening of a livestock feed facility in Vietnam that focuses on improving operations and animal nutrition to better serve customers throughout the world. The new facility has three warehouses for final products and raw materials, a production area, and parking for customer trucks, among other amenities.

Both Cargill and Continental Grain Company announced that the takeover of Sanderson Farms, Inc. by a partnership between them was completed in July 2022. The agreement was made public on August 9, 2021. With the agreement, they aim to serve animals with better feed quality.

There is a huge potential for growth in the use of plant-based feed additives in animal nutrition. The largest agricultural company in the world, Cargill, has revealed that it has signed a contract to acquire Delacon, the leading supplier of phytogenic additives made from plants.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/feed-amino-acid-market

Key Questions Answered in the Feed Amino Acid Market Research Report

What growth rate will the global market witness during the forecast period?

Which regional market held the largest share of the global market?

Which factors support the substantial growth of the market?

Which segments and sub-segments are part of the research report?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Curing Adhesives Market

Global Chromatography Reagent Market

Global Waterborne Coatings Market

Global Aromatic Solvents Market

Global Xanthan Gum Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



