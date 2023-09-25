Feed and grain store in New Bedford is a family venture

Honey and Cocoa have only been at Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain for about a month, but they’ve made their presence known.

The two rabbits are front and center entering the feed store at 15 South St. in New Bedford when customers arrive.

Tyler DeMello, the operations and store manager, and his parents, founders Stacey and David DeMello, primarily focus on selling feed for horses, cows, alpacas, pigs, chickens, goats, sheep and other animals.

“If it’s on a farm, we have feed for it,” Tyler said.

There’s another interesting animal that customers buy for, however, and it’s the racing pigeon, which came as a big surprise to Tyler.

“I could not believe it,” he said. “We had no idea how big of a racing pigeon market there is around here. It was wild.”

Tyler DeMello gives his dog Kobi a treat at the Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain on South Street in New Bedford. The DeMello family opened the feed and grain warehouse in New Bedford's waterfront last October.

Their racing pigeon customers make a big investment in their birds.

“We bring in all kinds of feed from Belgium and Canada,” he said. “We have people come all the way from Bristol, Warren, Providence, Swansea and Taunton.”

They are primarily a Blue Seal dealer for livestock, which they chose for its strong reputation in the area, but also carry other dog and cat foods including Purina, Blue Buffalo and Taste of the Wild.

Stacey DeMello takes stock of newly arrived rabbit food at the Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain on South Street in New Bedford. The DeMello family opened the feed and grain warehouse in New Bedford's waterfront last October.

They also sell hay, shavings and bedding as well as pellets, grass seed and commercial fertilizers.

They didn’t know what to expect at first but saw the need for the kinds of product they sell and seized the opportunity.

Working as a family unit

The DeMellos are happy to be working together as a family unit again since starting their new venture.

The DeMello family has owned the building in the middle of the fish houses for about 30 years. It’s their first retail business, but they are also farmers, trucking company owners and previously owned a cold storage facility for 20 years in Fall River.

Tyler DeMello makes room for rabbit food at the Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain on South Street in New Bedford. The DeMello family opened the feed and grain warehouse in New Bedford's waterfront last October.

David DeMello grew up in Dartmouth, and they bought their farm near Horseneck Beach in 2019 to get into agriculture and saw a need in the area for a reliable, quality feed store.

When it comes to customer service, Stacey said one of the keys is consistency because most customers don’t like to change from one kind of animal feed to another and want to know that their preferred products will be available. They also offer delivery services.

The store as a gathering place

Stacey also said they wanted the store to be a gathering place in the traditional sense so they could get to know their customers and catch up with their lives when they come in, and that has become a reality.

Tyler DeMello and Hannah Carlson pull hay bales from inside their container at the Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain on South Street in New Bedford. The DeMello family opened the feed and grain warehouse in New Bedford's waterfront last October.

They invite customers to post notices on the in-store bulletin board to share what they have to offer whether it’s local honey, pickled quail eggs, artwork or other local products for sale.

“We’re having fun with it,” she said.

Stonecreek Farm Feed & Grain opened a year ago Oct. 1 and will be celebrating with an old-fashioned gathering from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Their business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They can be reached at 774-425-3740 or 774-425-3748 and by email at info@stonecreekfeeds.com.

