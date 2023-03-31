Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market are Cargill Incorporation, BASF SE, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bayer AG, Perstorp AB, Novus International Inc., Biomin Singapore Pte Ltd.

, Impextraco NV, Nutreco Corporate, Kemin Industries, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Global Nutritech Biotechnology Company, Alltech, Amlan International, Olmix Group, Selko B.V, Micron Bio Systems company, SibbiopharM Ltd., Anfotal Nutritions Private Limited, FF Chemicals B.V., Visscher Holding B.V., Bentoli Inc., Bonaventure Animal Nutrition, and Nutriad Ltd.



The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market grew from $2.36 billion in 2022 to $2.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to grow to $2.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market consists of sales of lignosulfonates, plant gums and starches, molasses, and clay.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers are feed additives that are added to feed to prevent mycotoxins absorption through the gut and entry into the bloodstream.These are used to trap mycotoxins, keeping them from entering the bloodstream and causing catastrophic injury to animals.



The ultimate purpose of feeding mycotoxin binders and modifiers is to prevent serious harm to animals.



North America was the largest region in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers are feed mycotoxin binders and feed mycotoxin modifiers.Feed mycotoxin binders are most widely used in the dry form because they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store.



Feed mycotoxin binders refer to a material applied to animal feed in tiny amounts to trap mycotoxins, keeping them from entering the bloodstream and causing catastrophic injury to your animals.The different sources include inorganic and organic feeds.



The several live stocks include poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others.



The increased risks of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed are significantly contributing to the expansion of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market going forward.Mycotoxins are harmful secondary metabolites generated naturally by fungi that grow on various farm commodities.



Mycotoxins at low concentration reduce the growth rate of young animals and impair immunologic response making the livestock more susceptible to infection. For instance, according to an analysis report from a US-based animal health company, Alltech, out of 1,200 samples of barley, corn, corn silage, wheat, grass silage, triticale, straw, alfalfa haylage, and whole crop silage from different countries, an average of 4.34 mycotoxins were detected, with 98.5% samples containing at least 1 mycotoxin and 86.1% samples containing 2 or more mycotoxins. Therefore, the increased risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed is driving the mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.Major companies operating in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Biomin, an Austria-based animal nutrition, and feed additive company launched Mycofix Plus 5.Z with ZENzyme, an innovative, all-in-one feed additive next-generation mycotoxin risk management solution for breeding animals and their offspring. ZENzyme is a purified enzyme that degrades mycotoxin zearalenone (ZEN) fast and irreversibly into non-estrogenic metabolites.



In July 2022, AB Agri, a US-based manufacturer of animal feed and feed additives acquired Greencoat Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, AB Agri aimed to expand the international animal nutrition business into new areas.



Greencoat Limited is a UK-based animal feed additives manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market statistics, including feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market share, detailed feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers industry. This feeds mycotoxin binders and modifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

