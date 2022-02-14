U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.50
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,665.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,254.00
    +13.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.00
    +8.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.32
    +1.22 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    +11.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,167.98
    -236.09 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.46
    -37.49 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Consumption of Animal-based Products to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market by Type (broilers, pigs, beef, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 29% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for feeding mycotoxin detoxifiers in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, South American, and MEA regions. The rising demand for animal products, which has prompted considerable adjustments on the supply side, with the goal of boosting livestock product outputs will facilitate the growth of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers in North America.

Attractive Opportunities in Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market between 2021 and 2026 is 1220.86 thousand tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is the increasing consumption of animal-based products. The growth in demand for feed mycotoxin detoxifiers is partly due to the increased need for animal-based goods. For example, in 2020, Canada produced chicken and egg products worth $4.9 billion, accounting for 6.8% of agricultural revenue earnings. Also, commercial chicken and turkey meat output in Canada was 1.43 billion kilos. Furthermore, Canada sold approximately 10.9 million chicks and poults to 36 nations for a total of $40.4 million. The largest market was the United States, which accounted for 89% of exports. China, Nepal, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka were among the other countries represented. As a result, demand is increasing. Similarly, poultry is the most developed animal feed livestock subsector in Mexico, owing to the significant demand for chicken.

  • Market Challenges - The growing consumer inclination towards a vegan lifestyle will be a major challenge for the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market during the forecast period. Vegan food is considered a healthy diet option. Vegan foods comprise plant-based food products that are made from fruits and vegetables. They omit dairy, meat, and egg products. Hence, the requirement for meat and animal-based products will decrease to meet the growing demand for the vegan population. Veganism is also growing among the young population, owing to health and food safety concerns associated with animal-based food products. The growing consumer inclination toward such diets led to an increase in the adoption of vegan diets across various countries such as the US and the UK in 2021. Other factors that encourage consumers to shift toward a vegan diet are growing focus on animal welfare, health issues associated with meat consumption, increased focus on weight management, and concerns of antibiotic use in animals.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends & challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - Segmentation

The feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market report is segmented by Type (broilers, pigs, beef, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned
The feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to all vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Acrylonitrile Market in Europe -The acrylonitrile market share in Europe is expected to increase by 160.53 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%. Download a free sample now!

Proppants Market in North America -The proppants market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%.Download a free sample now!

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

1220.86 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.43

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Russian Federation

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Norel SA, Olmix SA, Perstorp Holding AB, Special Nutrients Inc., and Volac International Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Broilers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pigs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Beef - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alltech Inc.

  • Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • Impextraco NV

  • Kemin Industries Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Norel SA

  • Olmix SA

  • Perstorp Holding AB

  • Special Nutrients Inc.

  • Volac International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-mycotoxin-detoxifiers-market---29-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--increasing-consumption-of-animal-based-products-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio--reports-301480023.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Stocks Fall as Oil Jumps Amid Tension Over Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday and crude oil extended a rally as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, supporting demand for havens such as sovereign debt and the Swiss franc.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Pre

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    3M Company's ( NYSE:MMM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.49 on 12th of March. This takes the dividend yield to...

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?