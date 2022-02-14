Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Consumption of Animal-based Products to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market by Type (broilers, pigs, beef, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 29% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for feeding mycotoxin detoxifiers in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, South American, and MEA regions. The rising demand for animal products, which has prompted considerable adjustments on the supply side, with the goal of boosting livestock product outputs will facilitate the growth of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers in North America.

Attractive Opportunities in Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is the increasing consumption of animal-based products. The growth in demand for feed mycotoxin detoxifiers is partly due to the increased need for animal-based goods. For example, in 2020, Canada produced chicken and egg products worth $4.9 billion, accounting for 6.8% of agricultural revenue earnings. Also, commercial chicken and turkey meat output in Canada was 1.43 billion kilos. Furthermore, Canada sold approximately 10.9 million chicks and poults to 36 nations for a total of $40.4 million. The largest market was the United States, which accounted for 89% of exports. China, Nepal, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka were among the other countries represented. As a result, demand is increasing. Similarly, poultry is the most developed animal feed livestock subsector in Mexico, owing to the significant demand for chicken.

Market Challenges - The growing consumer inclination towards a vegan lifestyle will be a major challenge for the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market during the forecast period. Vegan food is considered a healthy diet option. Vegan foods comprise plant-based food products that are made from fruits and vegetables. They omit dairy, meat, and egg products. Hence, the requirement for meat and animal-based products will decrease to meet the growing demand for the vegan population. Veganism is also growing among the young population, owing to health and food safety concerns associated with animal-based food products. The growing consumer inclination toward such diets led to an increase in the adoption of vegan diets across various countries such as the US and the UK in 2021. Other factors that encourage consumers to shift toward a vegan diet are growing focus on animal welfare, health issues associated with meat consumption, increased focus on weight management, and concerns of antibiotic use in animals.

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market - Segmentation



The feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market report is segmented by Type (broilers, pigs, beef, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 1220.86 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Norel SA, Olmix SA, Perstorp Holding AB, Special Nutrients Inc., and Volac International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

