Feed Phytogenics Market growth accelerating at 7.78% CAGR -- APAC to emerge as key market

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Phytogenics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feed Phytogenics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the feed phytogenics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 377.39  million and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing poultry industry and growing awareness about the side effects of antibiotics as feed additives are some of the key market drivers. Factors such as rising population, increasing income of the middle-class population, and urbanization contribute have increased demand for food across the world. Poultry is one of the most important sectors in the world due to its involvement in global food security and its leading role in the international market. The growing demand for food is increasing the usage of feed additives by poultry farmers as they help in improving the metabolism, immunity, health, and growth performance of poultry birds without any side effects. All these factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as growing consumer inclination toward vegan food will challenge market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report Here

The feed phytogenics market report is segmented by type (essential oils, herbs and spices, oleoresins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the essential oils segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance as an alternative to antibiotics in animal nutrition.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region, occupying 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising awareness regarding the overuse of antibiotics and the presence of the largest livestock population are driving the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global feed phytogenics market is fragmented with the presence of several established vendors. The vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Large vendors have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. The market also has a sizeable number of small regional vendors. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors in vendor operations. With the increase in competition, the industry has witnessed consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The following are identified as key players in the market.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • AVT Natural Products Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • BIOMIN Holding GmbH

  • Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Complete Solution for Poultry Inc.

  • DOSTOFARM GmbH

  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

  • Kemin Industries Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Miavit GmbH

  • Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Novus International Inc.

  • Nutrex NV

  • Nutricare Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

  • Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

  • Phytosynthese

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Download Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Feed Phytogenics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 377.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.32

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVT Natural Products Ltd., BASF SE, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Complete Solution for Poultry Inc., DOSTOFARM GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Miavit GmbH, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Novus International Inc., Nutrex NV, Nutricare Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Phytosynthese

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Herbs and spices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Oleoresins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 DOSTOFARM GmbH

  • 10.7 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

  • 10.9 Kemin Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.11 Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

