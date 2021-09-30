U.S. markets closed

Feed Shortages have Potential to Impact Poultry and Egg Production Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for poultry and egg production industry profiles on their platform. All 700+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's poultry and egg production industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is feed shortages and price increases. The cost of feed accounts for a major share of production costs for poultry products. Coronavirus-related economic disruptions are causing massive shortages and increases in price, which is negatively impacting the costs and operations of companies in the poultry industry. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Poultry and Egg Production Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Poultry and Egg Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The poultry and egg production industry group features 700+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

CONTACT:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-shortages-have-potential-to-impact-poultry-and-egg-production-businesses--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301385798.html

SOURCE BizVibe

