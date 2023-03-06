U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.96 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global feed yeast market.

The global feed yeast market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%. The feed yeast market is expected to reach $3.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%.

Major players in the feed yeast market are Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech Inc, Cargill Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre, Novus International, Lallemand Inc, Leiber GmbH, Bio Sunkeen Co, Zilor, FADA Yeast, Wester Yeast Company, Titan Biotech and Oriental Yeast India Pvt.Ltd.

The feed yeast market consists of sales of feed yeast by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a by-product of alcoholic beverages and the fermentation industry. It is produced by reproducing yeast fungus on various substrates. The colour of feed yeast ranges from pale yellow to light grey, and the smell is typical of yeast.

The main types of feed yeast include probiotic yeast, brewer's yeast, specialty yeast, yeast derivatives. Probiotic yeast refer to live micro-organisms that confer a health benefit on the host. 

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the feed yeast market in 2021. The regions covered in the feed yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increased industrialized livestock production is expected to propel the growth of the feed yeast market. Livestock production refers to the products derived from farm animals. It is a crucial component of world agriculture, contributing to food security and nutrition. Animal feed with more yeast enhances and boosts development, health, and production.

Additionally, yeast can lessen health hazards for dairy cows fed a starch-rich diet by enhancing the digestion of fiber in the rumen to encourage the proliferation of microbes.

In poultry, yeast offers a practical element that satisfies the energy requirements of chickens. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the livestock support about 1.3 billion people's livelihoods and access to food and nutrition and contribute 40% of the worldwide value of agricultural output. Therefore, the increased industrialized livestock production will drive the growth of the feed yeast market.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the feed yeast market. The wood to food technology is emerging in the market. It refers to making the protein component using the wood-derived medium in fermentation and final downstream processing to achieve the desired characteristics as a workable substitute for the plant and animal protein sources currently employed.

The countries covered in the feed yeast market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Feed Yeast Market Characteristics

3. Feed Yeast Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Feed Yeast

5. Feed Yeast Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Feed Yeast Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Feed Yeast Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Feed Yeast Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Feed Yeast Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Probiotic Yeast

  • Brewer's Yeast

  • Specialty Yeast

  • Yeast Derivatives

6.2. Global Feed Yeast Market, Segmentation By Genus, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Saccharomyces spp

  • Kluyveromyces spp

  • Others (Torula spp. and Pichia spp.)

6.3. Global Feed Yeast Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fresh

  • Instant

  • Dry

6.4. Global Feed Yeast Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Ruminants

  • Poultry

  • Swine

7. Feed Yeast Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Feed Yeast Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Feed Yeast Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

