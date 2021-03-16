U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Get feedback on your pitch deck from tech leaders on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

The importance of the pitch deck can’t be underestimated. It is often the first point of contact between a company and venture investors, but how investors consume a pitch deck (and what they really think) is also a bit of a black box.

Are they speed-flipping through the slides or taking their time? Do they prefer more information on the team or context on the industry? More numbers or more words? How many slides is the right number of slides?

There are too many questions to count, and often very few answers. But we’re popping the lid off of that black box with the Pitch Deck Teardown. We’ve done Pitch Deck Teardowns at events like Disrupt and Early Stage 2020, and this year we’re cranking it up a notch on Extra Crunch Live.

Anyone can submit their pitch deck and hear what our guests, tech leaders across the industry, think of them. (Important note: Extra Crunch members will be prioritized on the list of decks we choose to show during the episode.)

We've already gotten some amazing feedback from our guests.

So what are you waiting for? Submit your pitch deck or grab yourself a ticket to our next episode of Extra Crunch Live.

See you there!

Fintech investor Emmalyn Shaw will share why she led the Steady Series A

Early Stage is the premier ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear first-hand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, product market fit, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in – there’s ample time included for audience questions and discussion. Use code “TCARTICLE" at checkout to get 20 percent off tickets right here. 

Recommended Stories

  • London's Jiffy picks up £2.6M seed to enter the grocery dark store race

    Another online grocery delivery and "dark store" operator breaks cover today: London-based Jiffy, which aims to deliver fresh groceries and household essentials in around 15 minutes, has raised £2.6 million in seed funding as it readies for launch. Backing the upstart, which already faces a plethora of better funded competitors, is venture capital fund LVL1 Group, with participation from AddVenture, TA Ventures, Vladimir Kholiaznikov, and angel investors Oskar Hartmann, Alexander Nevinskiy and Dominique Locher. Jiffy says it will use the injection of capital to launch its first stores in London, as early as this month.

  • I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Britain's Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine and had not been concerned whether she received that or another shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Her comment came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended by 13 countries across the European Union and several national regulators expressed safety worries about blood clots.

  • Animal Crossing adds a whoopie cushion in time for April Fool's Day

    Nintendo will celebrate Animal Crossing: New Horizon's first birthday with a free update on March 18th.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • Home builder confidence dips to lowest level since August as concerns grow about rising material costs and higher interest rates

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • World’s Best Currency Seen Moving Higher Amid BOC Tapering Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is outperforming all of its major peers this year, and several analysts see room for more gains as the economic recovery picks up, bolstering speculation about reduced stimulus.Data showing stronger-than-expected job growth in February provided the impetus for the loonie to climb to a three-year high on Friday, even as the U.S. currency rose against the majority of its global peers on the back of surging Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar has eked out an advance of about 2% so far in 2021, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg against the greenback.Strategists see the potential for more gains as a stronger economy makes it more likely that the Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases. While the central bank maintained its policy rate this month and signaled it won’t change it until 2023, bets on a stimulus reduction have grown.The Bank of Canada might “feel the pressure” to deliver tapering at its April decision, analysts at ING Bank NV including Chris Turner wrote. “Signs of materially rising inflation may see investors starting to doubt the BOC 2023 forward guidance, and possibly add some pressure to Canadian front-end rates. All this may help the Canadian dollar weather some fresh USD strength.”Amid Friday’s price surge, TD Securities exited its short New Zealand dollar versus loonie trade, with a profit of 2.48%. It still favors the Canadian dollar on the crosses and remains short the euro versus the loonie.For Erik Nelson, a strategist at Wells Fargo, there’s been a recovery in risk sentiment, which is a “key factor of support” for the Canadian currency. He expects it to continue outperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.Read: Loonie’s Surprise Move May See It Breach 1.20, Scotiabank SaysThe loonie has also been far less susceptible to rising U.S. yields because Canadian rates still hold a premium to their American counterparts through the intermediate part of the curve, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera wrote in a Friday note. The 10-year spread remains in favor of the dollar, but the gap has tightened.This dynamic means that the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate could “come under additional pressure,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Crude prices also remain “somewhat firm,” providing another tailwind for the Canadian currency.The Federal Reserve’s policy decision on March 17 may present a risk to the upbeat outlook for the loonie. Should the Fed bring forward its expected liftoff timeline, that would spark a selloff in rates, supporting the dollar against most currencies, Rai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Betting on the post-pandemic boom? Bank of America has 17 stock recommendations

    Stocks have been getting juiced by hopes for a pandemic recovery as vaccinations increase in the U.S. Bank of America says smaller value names are the way to go. Here are its ideas.

  • Crypto Has Another Unicorn as Bitpanda Raises $170M at $1.2B Valuation

    The investment platform's hefty valuation marks it out as Austria's first unicorn startup.

  • GameStop Stock Tumbles, but Analyst Still Sees Squeeze Potential

    S3 Partners’ Ihor Dusaniwsky says bears have bought shares to cover their bets–and he expects they’ll keeping buying if the share price stays high.

  • An ETF Designed for Retirees

    A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been created for this demographic, and presents itself as an alternative to annuities that aims to offer a steady 7% annual distribution rate to its investors. HNDL claims to be the first ETF designed to pay investors a consistent monthly distribution.

  • Ray Dalio Says It’s Time to Buy Stuff Amid ‘Stupid’ Bond Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio has long been known for his disdain of holding cash amid rising money printing and inflation, but the billionaire investor now says bonds may be a bad bet as well -- or any-U.S. dollar denominated asset for that matter. “The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid,” he said Monday in a post on LinkedIn. “Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”Dalio thinks it may even be a good time to borrow cash to buy higher-returning non-debt investment assets in a new paradigm he said could be characterized by “shocking” tax increases and prohibitions against capital movements. With rising amounts of government debt and “classic bubble dynamics” among many different asset classes, Dalio recommends a “well-diversified” portfolio of non-debt and non-dollar assets.“I also believe that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian (including Chinese) emerging countries’ markets,” he wrote, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Other Key Quotes:“I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.”“There’s just so much money injected into the markets and the economy that the markets are like a casino with people playing with funny money.”“If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations. These tax changes could be more shocking than expected.”“The United States could become perceived as a place that is inhospitable to capitalism and capitalists.”“Because of limitations of how low interest rates can go, bond prices are close to their upper limits in price, which makes being short them a relatively low-risk bet.”“Watch central bankers’ actions—i.e., see if they increase their bond buying when interest rates are rising led by long-term interest rates and when the markets and economy are strong—because that action would signal that they are experiencing supply/demand problems.”“Also, watch the rates of change in the injections of these stimulants in relation to the effects they are having on the economy’s vigor because the more stimulants that are being applied per unit of growth, the less effective they are and the more serious the situation is.”Read More: Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory; Ray Dalio Sees ‘Flood of Money’ With Soaring Asset PricesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.