Feeder Containers Market to Reach US$ 13.8 Bn by 2032 | Feeder Containers Industry Trends, Development, Share and Forecast

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Companies Profiled in Feeder Containers Market are Maersk group, Mediterranean Shipping Company, China COSCO Shipping, Hapag Lloyd, Orient Overseas container line, Hamburg Sud, NYK line, Mitsui O.S.K lines, Pacific International line, K line, Evergreen Marine Corp, Star Feeders, Saraf Shipping Agency, Global Feeder Shipping, Bahri, Gulftainer, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Mediterranean Shipping Company

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global feeder containers market is slated to total a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR, the market size will surpass US$ 13.8 Bn by 2032.

One of the primary drivers propelling the global feeder containers market is the growing usage of feeder containers due to their flexibility in transportation and low cost. They can be used for a variety of purposes, from carrying lightweight to heavy products.

Mostly, dry containers are used in various industries as they offer an efficient and fast shipping method for a bulk quantities of goods across land and sea. Feeder container are considered a viable option as compared to air shipping, as container shipping is more foreseeable, cost-efficient and capable of moving heavier loads.

Shipping companies are planning for expansion in different regions, which increases the export and import, resulting in higher demand for feeder containers. Dry containers offer standard shipping, which includes non-temperature-sensitive and dry shipping.

On the back these factors, sales of feeder containers across various end use sectors will continue gaining traction over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14600

List of Key Players Covered in Feeder Containers Market are:

  • Maersk group

  • Mediterranean Shipping Company

  • China COSCO Shipping

  • Hapag Lloyd

  • Orient Overseas container line

  • Hamburg Sud

  • NYK line

  • Mitsui O.S.K lines

  • Pacific International line

  • K line

  • Evergreen Marine Corp

  • Star Feeders

  • Saraf Shipping Agency

  • Global Feeder Shipping

  • Bahri

  • Gulftainer

  • Hapag-Lloyd AG

  • AP Moller Maersk

  • X-Press Feeders

  • Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

  • Safeen Feeders (Abu Dhabi Ports)

  • FeederTech (Unifeeder Group)

  • CMA CGM Group

  • PIL (UAE) LLC

  • COSCO Shipping Lines

  • HMM Co. Ltd.

“The introduction of RFID tag-based smart feeder containers, along with surging demand for eco-friendly and flexible packaging solutions will fuel the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/feeder-containers-market

Key Takeaways:

  • By product type, the dry containers segment is projected to account for 55% of the total market share by 2032.

  • Based on container size, the high cube size containers segment is anticipated to remain lucrative.

  • In terms of end use, the oil & gas and mining segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2032.

  • The U.S. will account for 87.9% of the north America feeder containers market over the assessment period.

  • China is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket, holding 54.3% of the east Asia feeder containers market share over the forecast period.

  • North America and Asia are anticipated to witness the highest demand for feeder containers during the forecast period, accounting for 30-35% of the total market sgare collectively.

Competition Landscape

Maersk group, Mediterranean Shipping Company, China COSCO Shipping, Hapag Lloyd, Orient Overseas container line, Hamburg Sud, NYK line, Mitsui O.S.K lines, Pacific International line, K line, Evergreen Marine Corp, Star Feeders, Saraf Shipping Agency, Global Feeder Shipping, Bahri, Gulftainer, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Mediterranean Shipping Company, AP Moller Maersk, X-Press Feeders, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited, Safeen Feeders (Abu Dhabi Ports), FeederTech (Unifeeder Group), CMA CGM Group, PIL (UAE) LLC, COSCO Shipping Lines and HMM Co. Ltd.are some of the key players operating in the global feeder containers market.

The tier 1 players in the market hold 10-15% in the global feeder containers market. Leading players are investing in production facility expansions and improving their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

  • In March 2022, JR Shipping Group announced that MV Endeavor, one of their 750 TEU feeder container will soon avail of Maritime Filtree System and carbon capture module, which will help to reduce the emissions from the vessel.

Feeder Containers Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global feeder containers market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the feeder containers based on the product type (dry containers, reefer containers and others), container size (small size containers, medium size containers and high cube size containers) and end use (oil, gas and mining, food & beverages, automotive, healthcare, electrical and electronics and other industries) across seven regions.

Order a Complete Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14600

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Analysis and Recommendations

  • Market Overview

    • Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    • Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  • Key Market Trends

    • Key Trends Impacting the Market

    • Product Innovation / Development Trends

  • Key Success Factors

    • Product Adoption /Usage Analysis

    • Product USPs / Features

    • Strategic Promotional Strategies

  • Global Feeder Containers Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

    • Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

    • Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Analysis Projections, 2022-2032

    • Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

  • Feeder Containers Markets- Pricing Analysis

    • Regional Pricing Analysis by Product Type

    • Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continued…

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14600

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Carton Liners Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, and Key Regions 2032

Retort Machine Market Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Until 2032

Hinged Lid Tins Market Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast to 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/feeder-containers-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


