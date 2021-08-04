U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Feedzai Acquires World's Most Advanced Biometric Platform, Revelock, Creating the World’s Largest Financial Intelligence Network (FIN) to Secure Cashless Commerce

Feedzai Inc
·4 min read

  • Industry leader reinvents digital trust, adding pre-transaction behavioral intelligence to prevent financial crime in real-time before it happens, without compromising user privacy or experience

  • Game-changing acquisition will culminate in the world’s largest Financial Intelligence Network (FIN), a vault of more than a trillion data points, sessions, and profiles of both good and bad actors

  • Addition of Revelock’s technologies advances Feedzai’s vision of creating the most comprehensive cloud-Based, AI-Powered financial risk management platform

  • The platform will pioneer third-generation machine cognition, an evolution on first-generation, rule-based AI models and second-generation statistical machine learning, to create the first unbiased, secure and private financial risk management and crime prevention technology

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LISBON, Portugal , Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedzai, the world’s leading cloud-based financial risk management platform, announced the acquisition of the most advanced behavioral biometric platform, Revelock. Following a $200m investment round earlier this year, Feedzai’s acquisition creates the world’s largest AI-powered financial risk management platform with native, integrated behavioral biometrics. The integrated platform enables financial institutions and merchants across the globe to detect and prevent financial crime before it occurs. Hypergranular risk-level assessment bolsters security, maintains privacy, and gives consumers a lightning-fast experience.

The transformational combination of Feedzai and Revelock will create the world’s largest Financial Intelligence Network (FIN), a vault of more than a trillion data points, sessions, and profiles of both good and bad actors. Feedzai Segment of One Profiling uses 150B data points to decide if the transaction is fraud or not. To top this, Revelock brings biometric intelligence from every user, device, and session connecting to the system. Beyond the addition of behavioral biometric data to its platform, Feedzai leverages AI and machine learning expertise to use enriched information in models to create predictive intelligence to stop financial crime in real-time. Feedzai provides end-to-end management of data quality, governance, and usage; keeping every user session anonymous to ensure people are treated as people and not as data points. Other fraud solutions simply add biometric data without usage guidance, creating manual work for data science teams.

Over the past year, ATM withdrawals are down 58 percent in the U.S. (Feedzai), 41 percent of consumers switched from cash to online/phone payments, while 55 percent do not plan to switch back to cash (Zelle). The early days of the pandemic forced many businesses, both small and large, to move to contactless, digital payments to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, accelerating cashless commerce. Many consumers moved to online banking and commerce, adding convenience, but offering criminals more opportunities to commit financial crimes and increasing the burden of risk to banks, payments processors, acquirers, and merchants.

As the digital economy evolves from barter to crypto, Feedzai recognizes that security is crucial to modern commerce, providing consumers with peace of mind when transacting online, and lowering the risk for financial institutions and merchants.

“Our goal has always been to make digital commerce safe for everyone. Adding Revelock to our clients’ arsenal changes the paradigm from securing transactions in real-time - something we were already doing - to effectively preventing crime before it happens,” said Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of Feedzai. “More than 20 percent of the world’s money flows through Feedzai, and we secure the bank accounts of 1 in every five people. We already knew what transactions took place for more than 800 million consumers. Revelock adds the intelligence of how a transaction takes place. Combined with the why from using Feedzai’s Responsible AI, we’re moving to the next level of machine precognition. As a result, our client’s customers have a safe pass throughout their entire digital commerce journey, making their experience faster, more private, and more secure.”

Revelock technology enhances Feedzai’s platform capabilities by providing a robust digital identity solution using state-of-the-art behavioral analytics powered by deep learning. Other digital identity providers focus just on behavioral biometrics, device assessment, phishing, or endpoint malware detection. Feedzai offers comprehensive global intelligence, natively integrated into the platform in a single solution. This critical addition to the Feedzai platform makes it the first end-to-end risk management platform for prevention, detection, remediation, and compliance that will improve the user experience while minimizing the burden on anti-fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) teams.

“We created Revelock to help commerce enablers identify whether you are really you when you’re transacting online,” said Pablo de la Riva, CEO of Revelock. “With its hypergranular, anonymized profiles, Revelock’s technology is capable of detecting the subtle changes in user behavior – such as differences in how you hold your phone or how quickly you navigate a banking app – and predict with confidence whether a session should or shouldn’t be trusted. It can identify bad intentions even from a single keystroke and stop fraud before it occurs, all while safeguarding your privacy and anonymity, even from the people that are protecting you. We are thrilled to see our technology come to its full market potential when fused with Feedzai’s AI expertise, where the combination of our technologies is pushing the boundaries of what can be done to secure modern commerce.”

Through this acquisition, banks, payment processors, acquirers, and merchants can gain better insight into their customers and their transactional behaviors to make more accurate risk decisions, faster, protecting customers from cyber threats such as malware, phishing, and account takeover attempts. Feedzai manages the entire process, from login to checkout, automatically handling biometric and transactional data without adding any manual work for data science teams.

The Feedzai platform, with Revelock, provides customers with the following benefits:

  • Holistic financial risk management that scales exponentially as business grows and minimizes capital and operating expenses

  • Comprehensive models, rules, labels, and reports that leverage behavioral biometric intelligence from day one

  • Unprecedented speed, refinement, and fidelity for the entire risk journey

  • Visual modeling so analysts can easily make connections between seemingly disparate fraud events and link the devices used in those events

  • Faster investigations enabled by the depth of data at the analyst’s fingertips

  • Frictionless, silent, and transparent customer experience

  • Seamless integration into Feedzai’s platform with a single UX and UI

Revelock technology will be natively integrated into the core Feedzai platform with historical behavioral biometric intelligence available immediately.

About Feedzai
Feedzai is the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today’s most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of well over $1B. Its technology protects 800 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com.

Igor Carvalho
Head of Global Communications, Feedzai
igor.carvalho@feedzai.com


