Feedzai grew +40% in the last year and strengthened the global team

+40% year-over-year ARR growth in the last fiscal year; the company now protects +900 million consumers.

Recently the company announced the world’s first RiskOps platform. In addition, contributed to this growth the latest round of funding and the acquisition of Revelock.

The company also strengthened its regional teams with Johanna Pugh and Eduardo Linhares joining as General Managers for North-America and LATAM respectively.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedzai, the leading RiskOps platform, announces that it ended its fiscal year with +40% year-over-year growth in exit annual recurring revenue (ARR). With a total of 24 tier one new logos across the globe, the company also recorded no churn on core customers. Additionally, extended contracts were signed with key clients like Citi Bank in North America, Lloyds Banking Group in EMEA, Picpay in LATAM, and Cuscal in APAC.

Last year the company received a $200 million Series D investment that gave it "unicorn company" status and allowed it to acquire Revelock, a leading behavioral and biometrics platform, later in the year. But it was also the year in which the company defined RiskOps as a new approach to risk management. RiskOps meets key industry challenges to seamlessly solve for Identity, Real-Time data, and collaboration across the customer lifecycle, increase productivity and enable financial services companies to deliver better outcomes for their customers.

Feedzai's technology now reaches over 900 million consumers worldwide, from 800 million a year ago. This equates to about 19 billion transactions tracked during the year and over 1.7 trillion dollars protected for some of the world's largest banks, fintechs, and merchants.

“It has been an exceptional year for Feedzai. From the last investment round that granted us unicorn status, the Revelock acquisition that allowed us to add prevention strategies to our product, to the announcement of the RiskOps platform and key leadership hires. All of this means that we have a unique space in the market and there is no other company capable of doing what we do,” said Nuno Sebastião, Co-founder, and CEO of Feedzai.

The team grows around the world



The growth of the business has been accompanied by a worldwide increase in the teams. With headcount growing at +40% the company now has over 600 employees in 18 countries.

"It is with the expertise and experience of our people that we will continue to grow and protect millions of consumers around the world. And it makes me very proud to know that our average tenure is 2.2 years and that we give our people all the conditions they need to stay and grow with us more than other tech companies," adds the CEO, Nuno Sebastião.

In the last fiscal year, Feedzai also welcomed two new regional General Managers:

Johanna Pugh, General Manager North America - Prior to joining the company, Pugh was Managing Director, North America at Mambu, Managing Director of Global Services Sales of the Americas, and Global Head Solution Consulting at Finastra. Some of her other positions include Global Head of Fusion Banking Lending at Misys, SVP of Sales, Marketing, Delivery at Custom Credit Systems, and VP of Sales at FIS. She also held leadership positions at other Fintech organizations such as Provenir, Equifax, and APPRO Systems.

Eduardo Linhares, General Manager LATAM - Previously Head of Financial Services at Mbank, Linhares has worked for companies such as PayPal, Itaú Unibanco, and Citibank. The executive has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, an MBA in Finance from Universidade de São Paulo, and more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector.

Feedzai’s market leadership was recognized by leading analyst firms: Forrester, Aite Novarica-Group, and Quadrant. They all named Feedzai in their top categories for technology providers.

