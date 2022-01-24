U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

FEEL FITACULAR™ IN 2022: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $0 DOWN, AND THEN $10 A MONTH NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 2

·3 min read

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to Feel Fitacular™ – that rewarding "feel good" feeling you get after a good workout – by prioritizing their physical and mental health with a special limited-time offer*. Join Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, for $0 enrollment and only $10 a month from January 24February 2 and cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"It's not too late to kickstart your health and wellness goals for 2022 and make fitness a priority," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Joining the Judgement Free Zone® allows everyone to become a healthier, happier version of themselves, regardless of fitness level, and improve both physical and mental wellbeing through exercise. Come check out all that Planet Fitness has to offer; we're here to help you get moving in 2022 and feel all the incredible benefits of working out."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe, and is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its more than 2,200 facilities.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

  • Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

  • A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

  • Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

  • Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)
Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feel-fitacular-in-2022-join-planet-fitness-for-0-down-and-then-10-a-month-now-through-february-2-301465935.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

