U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.50
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,489.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,447.75
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.54
    +1.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2470
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,605.41
    +628.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.16
    +33.89 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,784.71
    +438.23 (+1.73%)
     

FEEL FOODS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF ANTHONY CHAN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Feel Foods Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLLLF
Feel Foods Ltd.
Feel Foods Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announces that Mr. Anthony Chan tendered his resignation as a director of Feel Foods Ltd. effective March 15th, 2022.

The company wishes Mr. Chan the best in his endeavors.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. They include its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in over 70 retail and foods services locations and its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products. FEEL is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:
Joel T Warawa
Corporate Communications
E-mail: jw@feelfoodsco.com

Corporate Contact:
Website: www.feelfoodsco.com
E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com
Instagram: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco
Phone: 604-235-0010

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the entry of the Consulting Agreements, the completion of the Acquisition and the acceptance of the Acquisition and terms thereof by the CSE. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability of Feel Foods to close the Acquisition and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Feel Foods undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineThe cheapest Model

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.