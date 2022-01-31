U.S. markets closed

FEEL FOODS APPOINTS DIRECTOR AND CFO

Feel Foods Ltd.
·1 min read
  FLLLF
  PASRX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announced today the appointment of Bryce Clark as director and chief financial officer, replacing current director and chief financial officer Natasha Sever effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Sever for her work with Feel Foods and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

Mr. Clark is the principal of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd., a CPA firm in Vancouver BC engaged in public accounting. Mr. Clark is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Association and brings more than 20 years of board experience in both private and public companies.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. They include its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in over 30 retail locations and its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products. FEEL is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:
Joel T Warawa
Corporate Communications
E-mail: jw@feelfoodsco.com

Corporate Contact:
Website: www.feelfoodsco.com
E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com
Instagram: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco
Phone: 604-235-0010

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the entry of the Consulting Agreements, the completion of the Acquisition and the acceptance of the Acquisition and terms thereof by the CSE. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability of Feel Foods to close the Acquisition and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Feel Foods undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


