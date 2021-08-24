U.S. markets closed

Feel Foods Ltd. Appoints New CEO and Launches Rebrand Website

Feel Foods Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "COMPANY" or "FEEL") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Greenway as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Greenway brings to FEEL more than two decades of experience in corporate management, finance, and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. Mr. Greenway acted as an Officer and Director of Mountain View Conservation Centre for over seven years, founded in 1986, this BC non-profit wildlife conservation facility was dedicated to saving rare and endangered wildlife species, including the Northern Spotted Owl. Mr. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth England, where he studied accounting and finance and has held numerous directorships, senior management, and business development positions, including his roles as the chief executive officer of Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., and Sterling Mining Company.

Feel Foods Ltd. has launched a new corporate website that better reflects its focus on the Plant-based foods sector and its recent acquisition of Be Good Plant based Foods Ltd. The Company intends to develop, distribute, and acquire best-of-breed plant-based products and companies in this meteorically rising sector.

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector. *

FEEL FOODS LTD. WEBSITE: www.feelfoodsco.com

The company also encourages stakeholders and plant-based food lovers to follow us on Instagram at: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Feel Foods CEO David Greenway states: “We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our world, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Robert Nygren from his role as CEO and Director of FEEL and thanks him for his contributions and efforts.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned BE Good plant-based foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:

Mr. Joel T Warawa
Corporate Communications
Website: www.feelfoodsco.com
E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com
Phone: 604-235-0010

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


