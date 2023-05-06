Feel like you missed the boat buying a house? Homes are now about as affordable as they were last year — here’s why ‘homebuyers are acclimating’ at last

Despite the Fed pushing its policy rate above 5% for the first time since 2007, average mortgage rates ticked down this past week.

Nadia Evangelou notes the gap between this year and last year’s affordability is narrowing, with mortgage rates just one percentage point higher than they were this time a year ago.

“Home prices are modestly lower, while American family income is about 6% higher than a year ago,” writes the senior economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

“After putting 20% down, current buyers need to spend about 25% of their income on their mortgage payments compared to 24% a year ago.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed rate declined to 6.39% this week, compared to last week’s average of 6.43%.

A year ago at this time, America’s most popular home loan averaged 5.27%.

“Spring is typically the busiest season for the residential housing market and, despite rates hovering in the mid-6% range, this year is no different,” says Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.

“Interested homebuyers are acclimating to the current rate environment, but the lack of inventory remains a primary obstacle to affordability.”

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 15-year home loan moved up from 5.71% to 5.76% this week.

This time a year ago, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.52%.

The top concern for sellers in this market is being able to buy a new property before selling their old one, according to a recent Realtor.com survey.

“Financial challenges due to high home prices, high mortgage rates and high inflation have been cutting deep into their budgets,” economist Jiayi Xu writes.

“To succeed in this market, they may need to put larger down payments to manage the size of their mortgage loans, which may require a significant amount of existing savings.”

Price growth is decelerating

While “affordability headwinds persist,” listing prices aren’t growing as fast as they were last year, reports Realtor.com.

The national median list price increased 2.85% from $424,000 in March to $430,000 in April. This is not only lower than March’s 6.3% growth rate, it marks the lowest rate of growth since April 2020.

“For buyers, decelerating and potentially declining listing prices could be a welcome reprieve, but higher interest rates continue to challenge affordability,” says chief economist Danielle Hale and economic data manager Sabrina Speianu.

“Meanwhile, sellers who have built up home equity are better positioned to find their next home in a cooling market, but may need to temper expectations for the sale of their current home.”

Mortgage applications decline despite lower rates

Demand for mortgages dipped 1.2% from last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Refinance activity increased slightly by 1% — but remains 51% lower than the same week a year ago.

“Elevated rates continue to both impact homebuyer affordability and weaken demand for refinancing,” says Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.

“Home purchase activity has been very sensitive to rates and local market trends, including the very low supply of existing-home inventory. However, newly constructed homes account for a growing share of inventory, giving more options for prospective buyers.”

