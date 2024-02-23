How To Feel Rich Making $2000 a Month

Prostock-Studio / iStock/Getty Images

While it may sound counterintuitive, living well off a modest income isn’t out of the question. However, you’ll have to adopt some frugal strategies and a forward-thinking mindset to stretch your dollars.

As Zachary Jarvinen, vice president of Exact Payments puts it: Feeling rich isn’t exclusively about the size of your bank account — it’s about how you cultivate your wealth.

“On a $2,000 monthly income, it may be a stretch to feel a sense of financial abundance, but it isn’t impossible,” he explained. “Align your mindset with specific actions using evidence-based methods. This can help you enjoy an enriched life, on a budget.”

Below are some expert-backed ways to make the most of your $2,000 each month and set you up for future success.

Understand Wealth Beyond Dollars and Cents

“What does wealth mean to you?” Jarvinen asked. “Is it about money, assets, freedom, mental health?”

According to him, true wealth encompasses non-financial assets which can come in the form of freedom, mental well-being, a balanced family life and meaningful relationships.

It’s important to ask yourself these questions as feeling a sense of abundance comes primarily from having the right mindset.

“When you recognize this, the definition of being rich ceases to just be about cash.”

Budget Wisely

“Individuals who maintain a budget are less likely to encounter financial strain because it serves as a clear guideline on what you can, should and must spend on,” Jarvinen noted.

That said, he says you can allocate your $2,000 wisely by prioritizing savings and investments.

“Another way is to be mindful of what you spend on, even on what appears to be negligible expenses because they add up,” he added. “Track your spending diligently and see how it stretches your income and generates savings.”

Andy Chang, founder and CEO of The Credit Review, recommends adopting a zero-based budgeting approach, where every dollar has a purpose. He notes this can make your income stretch further.

“Feeling rich on a $2,000 monthly income is about strategic financial planning and mindful spending.”

For instance, he says allocating funds to necessities, savings and a little for pleasure ensures you live comfortably without overspending.

“Embracing frugality doesn’t mean deprivation but finding value,” he added. “Opting for experiences over material goods, such as enjoying nature or low-cost community events, can enrich your life beyond the monetary value.”

Cut Down On Expenses

According to Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer, what’s going to help you “feel rich” is cutting your necessary spending down as much as possible.

For example, he advises moving into an apartment that’s cheaper so that you can spend hundreds of dollars less per month on rent.

“You won’t want to cut back your spending on things like debt repayment, but find ways to cut back on things that you can control, like rent, transportation, streaming services, etc.”

Find Ways To Live Frugally

“Frugal living is something I would really recommend in this situation,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger.

“By thinking somewhat outside the box, you can really start to save some money even living on a smaller salary like this, and then that money can go toward entertainment or purchases you enjoy.”

Frugal living doesn’t just mean bargain shopping, Kemmerer pointed out.

“It can also mean things like having a library card instead of purchasing books, or exercising outside to avoid gym fees.”

Invest in Skills and Education

“Consider your income as a starting point, acknowledging that there are opportunities to increase it through personal growth,” said Jarvinen.

Another way to do this is to upskill as this amplifies your earning potential. As he explains it, many rich people didn’t rack up their money simply by saving, but rather by amplifying their earning potential.

“Invest in enhancing your skills and get some online courses and certifications.”

Use The Power of Compound Interest

Jarvinen says one of the most potent wealth accumulation methods is compound interest.

“By starting small and investing regularly, you harness the power of time, allowing your money to grow exponentially,” he explained.

“It demonstrates that one doesn’t need a six-figure income to build wealth — with patience and consistency, $2,000 a month can compound into substantial savings.”

Prioritize Financial Education

Experts agree that being financially literate is key to cultivating wealth.

“While life has generally equipped us with common sense, financial education can significantly improve how you manage your money,” said Jarvinen.

“Having an understanding of financial principles and the market, you can make informed decisions that help grow your wealth. Get yourself the best rated finance books, listen to podcasts and attend workshops from finance experts.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Feel Rich Making $2000 a Month