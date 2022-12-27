U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.69
    -17.13 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,249.04
    +45.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,363.27
    -134.59 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.42
    -10.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +20.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.37 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8490
    +0.0980 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3830
    +0.5230 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,644.60
    -207.95 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.86
    -5.82 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Feeling Lucky: Win A Weekend Stay in "The Frunker" to Keep Bad Luck at Bay this Fry-Day the 13th

·3 min read

Checkers & Rally's Team Up with Heinz to Offer the Ultimate Underground Bunker Experience; Enter Now through Dec. 31 for a Chance to Win

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced – in partnership with Heinz® brand, America's Favorite Ketchup®– the ultimate "seasoned" shelter experience to wait out the scariest day on the calendar – Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunker, an underground complex stocked with essentials – including the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day. To enter, consumers simply need to complete the entry form by visiting Checkers.com/Frunker (no purchase necessary**).

Checkers &amp; Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers & Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.

"For those suffering from paraskevidekatriaphobia, Friday the 13th is a day they wish they could sleep through – until now," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "We wanted to help alleviate this friggatriskaidekaphobia, which is why our innovative team collaborated with Heinz® brand to create The Frunker and this one-of-a-kind campaign. We may not be able to cure this phobia, but we can alleviate some of its symptoms by offering up some of the best seasoned sustenance available – our famous fries topped with thick, rich and delicious Heinz® ketchup."

To create The Frunker, Checkers is transforming a nuclear missile complex in Vilonia, Ark., which will be fully outfitted in Checkers and Heinz décor. The underground bunker will have fun merchandise and swag. While at the Frunker, the winners will be treated to a fry-centric five-course feast complete with chicken tenders and fries prepared by Andrew Ruga, a Corporate Chef at Checkers & Rally's.

If that's not enough, Checkers is really bringing the fun by providing entertainment, complete with burger-themed movies. Additionally, a curated Spotify fry playlist with chart-topping hits will be available to help soothe guests and conquer their fear of Fry-Day the 13th.

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally's location, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.
**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be U.S. resident (excluding AK, HI, & RI), 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET 12/27/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET 12/31/2022. "The Frunker" awarded to grand prize winner for a trip for two (2) to Vilonia, Arkansas between 1/12/2023 to 1/15/2023. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details see Official Rules at www.Checkers.com/Frunker.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Checkers &amp; Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers & Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers &amp; Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers & Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers &amp; Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Checkers & Rally’s team up with Heinz to offer the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunkern – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feeling-lucky-win-a-weekend-stay-in-the-frunker-to-keep-bad-luck-at-bay-this-fry-day-the-13th-301710355.html

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Las Vegas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Las Vegas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, then go directly to the 5 best Las Vegas stocks to buy now. The casino and gambling industry saw the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown restrictions impacted the entire […]

  • Mavericks vs Knicks Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Dallas Mavericks host the New York Knicks

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were pulling back today as the Nasdaq fell following the long Christmas weekend and on mixed news, including a Bloomberg report that showed the company is still trying to unload excess delivery capacity and stronger than expected holiday sales, according to Mastercard. With the 2022 holiday season now in the books, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that retail sales rose 7.5% from November 1 to December 24, essentially in line with inflation. There was some good news for Amazon and its e-commerce peers as online sales outperformed brick-and-mortar, growing 10.6% versus 6.8% for physical retailers.

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.

  • Gold prices rally to highest intraday levels since June as U.S. dollar weakens

    Gold rallied on Tuesday, reaching the highest intraday level in six months as the U.S. dollar slipped.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Japan Inks LNG Deals With US, Oman to Secure Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan agreed to purchase more liquefied natural gas from the US and Oman in the latest move to secure fuel supplies and avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Foot

  • Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiBrazil analysts raised their

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo

    The two started negotiations earlier this year and signed an initial agreement in July.

  • Nexo Says It 'Has Not Given Up' On Bailout for Rival Crypto Lender Vauld

    Crypto lender Nexo insists it is still in talks with rival Vauld over potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • AllianceBernstein Executive Helps Chart Firm’s Course Overseeing Finances and Operations

    Kate Burke talks about her dual role as CFO and COO, the outlook for the firm’s business and the impact of higher financing costs on companies.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Boeing, General Electric, AmerisourceBergen, Kimberly-Clark in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • Invacare draws more on term loan from hedge fund manager

    Invacare, which has struggled with supply-chain problems during the pandemic, has been streamlining its operations to cut costs.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • China's industrial profits slump on COVID fallout, next year seen improving

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period as strict COVID 19-related curbs disrupted factory activity and supply chains, but analysts foresaw brighter long-term economic prospects after a U-turn in COVID policy. Industrial profits fell 3.6% in January-November from a year earlier to 7.7 trillion yuan ($1.11 trillion), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. Zhu Hong, a senior NBS statistician, highlighted a rebound in COVID outbreaks and lacklustre demand in November that curbed industrial production and placed increasing pressure on Chinese businesses, according to a statement from the bureau.