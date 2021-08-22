U.S. markets closed

FEELLIFE Nebulization Research Institute Opens the New Chapter in Inhalation Vaccine Mission

Feellife Health Inc
·5 min read

Exploring the development of aerosolized inhalation vaccine, FEELLIFE Nebulizer may become one of the dedicated nebulizers.

Feellife Health Inc

Shenzhen, Guangdong, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, COVID-19 epidemic over the globe is not only a challenge to human beings but also a new thought and exploration about the epidemic for us. How to more effectively have the spread of the epidemic faded is an urgent problem for all of us. Recently, the clinical research data of the inhalable aerosol vaccine Adenovirus vector recombinant for COVID-19 developed jointly by Vaccine company CanSino Bio and the professional team in direction of Academician Chen Wei, of the Chinese Academy of Engineering（CAE）, were published in the Lancet, which is also the result of the first clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine published in the world.

According to the clinical research data of the inhalable aerosol vaccine Adenovirus vector recombinant for COVID-19(Ad5-nCoV) developed jointly by Vaccine company CanSino Bio and the professional team in direction of Academician Chen Wei, of the Chinese Academy of Engineering(CAE), the results of the interim analysis of the Phase III clinical trial conducted in Pakistan showed that the protective efficacy of a single injection against covid-patients with the critical condition after a single injection was 100%, and the overall protective efficacy was 74.8%. There were no serious vaccine-related adverse reactions. The Phase II clinical trial was launched on April 12, 2021. The data of the two phase clinical trials were published in the internationally renowned medical journal the Lancet. It says that the vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and has no serious adverse reactions, which shows the future changes in COVID-19 vaccination methods, and it is also the advancement of mankind in the history of epidemic prevention. According to relevant research results, based on the completion of the previous COVID-19 vaccine injection, in addition, when people receive the inhalable vaccine, they can effectively resist the mutant strain of COVID. While the epidemic is still severe, it throws a ray of light into all human beings.

The Ad5-nCoV of the national scientific research and R&D team adopts nebulized vaccination. The vaccine is nebulized into tiny particles with a nebulizer, which enters the respiratory mucosa through breathing and inhalation, and quickly establishes immune protection. In addition to the scientific results of vaccine, there is also a nebulizer that plays a major decisive role.

FEELLIFE Nebulizer is one of the nebulizers for nebulizing vaccines, and it uses high-tech technology to help the development of the vaccination. FEELLIFE is an international medical enterprise integrating R&D and production of portable micro-grid nebulizers. It was selected as a national high-tech enterprise in 2016 with hundreds of core technologies and patents. It aims to provide human beings with the third way of dosing delivery.

FEELLIFE Nebulization Research Institute actively responds to the national epidemic prevention measures and actions with China speed, and leads the scientific research team to develop suitable nebulized vaccines to create the future of smart technology, create the era of nebulization technology core. Keeping pace with the times, we have developed AirRight medical-grade nebulizers, combined with the prevention requirements under the epidemic, to be strict, rigorous, and careful to ensure that every nebulized vaccine can be effectively and safely vaccinated through the FEELLIFE nebulizers. In the future, nebulized vaccines will be successfully vaccinated among Chinese even all human beings. achieve rapid, efficient and safe vaccination, reduce the consumables of vaccine consumables, improve vaccination efficiency, and quickly establish triple protection: Mucosal immunity, cellular immunity, and humoral immunity. The epidemic is still severe at the moment, tough mission need a long way to follow.

Fighting against COVID-19, human will win. We FEELLIFE are devoting all to prepare, to battle, for bright future and freedom with all of you.

In the future, the FEELLIFE nebulizer may become one of the designated nebulizers for nebulized inhalation vaccines. The special nebulizer for nebulized vaccines, FEELLIFE nebulizer Air Right not only compensates for the inability of many nebulizers to achieve controllable volume in medical applications adjustable functions, changing the traditional way of dosing, solving many injection problems, but also pioneering to provide a powerful and effective solution for the research and development of aerosol vaccines. FEELLIFE nebulization Research Institute is actively involved in the nebulization, providing safe, effective and reliable nebulization medical services for humans, and comprehensively assisting the development of nebulization vaccines.

The epidemic is ruthless, and there is love in the world. What FEELLIFE has to do is to do a good job in the front line of the company and the country, join hands in national epidemic prevention and control, and help the development of aerosolized inhaled vaccines through the development of nebulizers.

In the future, with inhalable vaccines going, COVID-19 will be faded soon, which will be a milestone in human beings.


Company：Feellife Health Inc

Contact Person: WoLong

Email: VP5@feellife.com

Website: www.feellife.com.cn

Telephone: 13902976294

Location：202, 2nd Floor, Deweisen Building, No.016, Gaoxin South 7th Road, High-tech Zone, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How This Vaccine Approval From the FDA Benefits Pfizer

    While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's jointly developed COVID vaccine has been a huge boon to the two companies, it's important to make clear that Pfizer's vaccine business runs deeper than simply its COVID offering. As a case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Pfizer's vaccine Ticovac, for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), to be used for active immunization to prevent TBE in U.S. patients one year of age and older.

  • FDA Issues ‘You Are Not a Cow’ Warning After Livestock Drug Use

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a strong and unusual warning on Saturday: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”The FDA was reacting to alarms from Mississippi, the state with the worst outbreak in the U.S., that people have been taking ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19. The drug is often used against parasites in livestock.On Friday, Mississippi’s health department issued a warning that more than 70% of recent calls to the state’s

  • Stocks on the Radar: FDA Expected to Grant Full Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine on Monday

    Shares of coronavirus disease vaccine maker Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could rise on Monday following a New York Times report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aiming to give full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 30 he hopes regulators as soon as next month could start granting full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, a move he said could spur unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot and make local officials more comfortable about implementing vaccine mandates, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said in an interview with Reuters.

  • 2 Biopharma Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Biopharma is a great place to look for growth stocks to pack into your portfolio because there's always an illness that can be treated more effectively in the future than it is being treated today. The trick is that investors in biotech or pharma businesses need to be patient -- after all, it typically takes around seven or eight years to make a drug and get it approved by regulators. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth holding because it's the undisputed leader of its target market -- cystic fibrosis therapies.

  • Could Biogen Acquire Axsome Therapeutics?

    It's been a great year for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). The big biotech won a controversial U.S. approval for its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm. Because of this surprising victory, Biogen's shares have soared close to 40% year to date.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech stocks rise on report FDA could fully approve COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and U.S. shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) rose in the extended session Friday following reports that the drug makers will likely get full Food and Drug Administration approval for their COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week. Pfizer shares rose more than 2% after hours, following a 0.2% decline to close at $48.72, and BioNTech’s ADRs rallied more than 5%, following a 5.1% gain to close at $348.68. Late Friday, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that the FDA could approve the vaccine, which up until now has been distributed on an emergency basis, as early as Monday but could possibly go past that if regulators need more time to review data.

  • Get Ready for a Potential Double in This Biopharmaceutical Stock in the Next 6 to 12 Months

    Obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug, even after multiple trials in various phases, is not the easiest thing for a pharma company to do. BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN) knows this as well as any company that has been rejected for approval in the past. From May 2014 through July 2015, growing excitement around a potential treatment for muscular dystrophy drove the stock up by more than 150%, but it gave up almost all of those gains during the following six months as part of a sell-off across the sector, the result of news that the FDA was reviewing a strong competitor for treatment of MD.

  • Sugary molecules may be one way to prevent COVID; patients getting younger

    Researchers have discovered a sugary residue on the spike of the novel coronavirus that helps it to break into cells and infect them, according to a study published in Nature Chemistry https://go.nature.com/3sBBx7i on Thursday. The molecules that make up the sugary coating, called glycans, act as "gates" that open to let the spike's receptor-binding domain attach itself to a cell. Without this gate, the receptor-binding domain cannot take the shape it needs to break into the cell, Rommie Amaro of the University of California San Diego, who coauthored the study, said in a press statement.

  • Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

    Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble.

  • Phil Valentine, radio host and vaccine skeptic, dies of COVID-19

    Valentine confirmed he was diagnosed with the coronavirus in a Facebook post on July 11.

  • House Committee Questions Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk On 'Unacceptably High' Insulin Prices

    House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders sent three letters to execs at Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), raising concerns that despite their supposed concern over the past two years with the price of insulin, the price still remains "unacceptably high." Committee chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and subcommittee chair Diana DeGette (D-CO) note in all three letters that the price of insulin in the U.S. is more than 10 times that of 33 other count

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

  • Why Fate Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The positive results the company announced after the bell yesterday didn't meet some lofty expectations.

  • Why Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is trading significantly lower Friday amid possible profit taking after the stock surged Thursday following the company's launch of two new dental products. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse, which was developed with Gabriel Science and is the company's second dental product in the U.S. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth. Sonoma and Medical Systems Solutions a

  • 4 Reasons I Just Bought Ocular Therapeutix Stock

    This company's drug delivery technology just isn't getting the appreciation it deserves right now.

  • U.S. reviewing if Moderna vaccine linked to higher heart inflammation risk: Report

    U.S. health officials are investigating reports that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition in younger adults than previously thought, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday, citing people familiar with the review

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

    In Israel's COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease. The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. Such "breakthrough" cases have become central to a global debate over whether highly vaccinated countries should give booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and to which people.

  • Alabama Doctor Tells of ‘Terrifying’ Reality for Pregnant Women With COVID

    GettyAs a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the UAB Hospital, Dr. Akila Subramaniam sees some of the most complicated pregnancies in Alabama and parts of the surrounding four states. She has never seen anything like this.The 1,157-bed hospital has already admitted 39 pregnant women with COVID-19 so far this month. Ten of those are in the intensive care unit, and seven are on ventilators due to the disease. In a usual week, Subramaniam told The Daily Beast, the number of pregnant women in the

  • If You Received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Here's Why You Can't Get a Booster Now

    Officials aren't sure which kind of booster shot you'll need in the fall.