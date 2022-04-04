U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,562.91
    +17.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.74
    -19.53 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,432.71
    +171.21 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.82
    -11.29 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.18
    +3.91 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +11.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.0510 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8400
    +0.3500 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,107.30
    -244.35 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.46
    +0.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.51
    +19.61 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

THIS FEELS RIGHT REVEALS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

·2 min read

The Southern California-based marketing firm reveals its new brand with a vision of growth for the future.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Matter, a leading, Southern California-based marketing firm, announces today the launch of its new corporate brand identity: This Feels Right. This change comes at an immense time of progress for the company as it sets its sights on growth in 2022. Focused on supporting recently-funded startups in their marketing efforts, This Feels Right brings a blend of business strategy and marketing consulting with the unique vantage point of modern founders focused on growth.

With a client roster that includes the first travel and rewards cryptocurrency and a product featured on shark tank and funded by shark Robert Herjavek, This Feels Right is poised to be the agency of record for several up and coming unicorn companies.

"We have a strong, defined vision for the future that starts with this new brand identity," says Michael Krisztal, CEO of This Feels Right. "It's more than just a new name and look for us, it's the culmination of months of research and onboarding industry experts, all aimed at supporting founders who rely on the expertise and experience we have. We're confident this new brand identity expresses both the transformation of our company as a whole and the future of startup culture."

The brand was designed specifically to evoke a feeling of inspiration. In all, it embodies a team committed to innovation and support, with services including the development of complete brand identities, digital marketing, packaging and product design, graphic design, social media management, and more.

Krisztall continues: "Our new identity is fresh, innovative, modern, and professional – words we would use to not only describe our image but also the service we provide to our clients."

To learn more about This Feels Right, visit https://www.thisfeelsright.co/

About This Feels Right
This Feels Right is a SoCal based creative agency, consisting of seasoned, results-oriented, kickass experts. We specialize in all aspects of product design, development & marketing. What does that mean? It means we'll help you make the next big thing, then propel it out into the world. We have a proven track record of turning ideas into successful businesses. We work with everyone from Fortune 500 companies, to dudes working in their mom's basement (sorry Jerry).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-feels-right-reveals-new-brand-identity-301515596.html

SOURCE This Feels Right

Recommended Stories

  • US small business owners are great! … except for the thousands who aren’t

    From flouting Covid rules to fraud to racism to underpaying employees, US figures reveal a rogues’ gallery A dentist in Wisconsin literally broke his patients’ teeth in order to submit false insurance claims. Photograph: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images We all know that our small business owners are the lifeblood of the US economy. There are approximately 30 million of us and we provide more than half of the jobs in this country. Everyone seems to love us. Politicians court us. Big brands tip their hat

  • What Are Examples of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for Businesses That Sell Online?

    Discover how online retailers can list certain expenses as a cost of goods sold and even claim a tax deduction for them.

  • 3 Ways to Maintain Your 2022 Financial Resolutions

    Image source: Getty Images As 2021 came to a close, many of us looked toward starting off on the right foot for 2022. About 40% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, only 9% of people achieve their New Year’s goals.

  • Business rates must be lowered to help tackle cost of living crisis, urges Labour

    Rishi Sunak must overhaul business rates levied on high street firms if he is serious about tackling the cost of living crisis, the shadow business secretary said on Sunday.

  • Stagwell’s (STGW) Flagship Media Agency Assembly Selected by Lenovo as Global Agency of Record For EMEA, North America, & Latin America

    Global omnichannel agency Assembly has been named a Media Agency of Record for Lenovo, one of the world’s largest technology companies. Assembly will lead Lenovo’s full-funnel paid media program fo...

  • Exxon Says Russia Far East Exit May Cost $4 Billion

    The cost of exiting a liquified natural gas project off the eastern coast of Russia could reach $4 billion, ExxonMobil said Monday.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Ta

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.

  • Tiger Global’s 34% Tumble Brings Coleman’s Firm Back to Earth

    (Bloomberg) -- In his 20s, he was a hedge-fund wunderkind. By his 40s, a hedge-fund legend. But suddenly, Chase Coleman is stumbling, and hard. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?After a tough 2021, his Tiger Global Manag

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • AMD to buy Pensando for $1.9 billion to build out its data center business

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading, after the semiconductor company announced a deal to buy privately held Pensando for about $1.9 billion. AMD aims the deal for the provider of computing, networking and security services, which is expected to close in the second quarter, to expand its data center offerings. "To build a leading-edge data center with the best performance, security, flexibility and lowest total cost of ownership requires a wide range of compute en

  • Can I Borrow From an IRA Without Penalty?

    A 60-day rollover rule applies to all types of IRAs, allowing you to withdraw and repay assets within two months. That rule has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops

  • Fed Is Whetting Appetite for a Half-Point Rate Hike: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Investors in the coming week will parse minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Ma

  • Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc, worth nearly $3 billion, likely making him the biggest shareholder in the micro-blogging site and triggering a more than 20% rise in its shares. Musk's move comes close on the heels of his tweet that he was giving a "serious thought" to building a new social media platform, while questioning Twitter's commitment to free speech. A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory scrutiny.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge for a Third Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates have surged to their highest level since December 2018, with market sentiment towards inflation and FED monetary policy driving rates higher.

  • Fed’s Williams Sees Sequence of Steps to Raise Rates to Neutral

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said officials sho

  • Now That Q1 Is Over, Is the Bull Market Back?

    Most of Q1 was uninspiring, but bitcoin’s price ticked up as we closed out the quarter potentially signaling renewed strength in the crypto market.