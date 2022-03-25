FEI Canada Announces Private Companies Member Only Peer to Peer Townhall Sessions for 2022

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - "For the first time, FEI Canada is opening its Private Companies Thought Leadership meetings to our members to share experiences, learn from fellow private company member CFOs and ask questions within the safe - haven that is FEI Canada." Norm Ferguson, Chair, Thought Leadership Forum.

FEI Private Companies' 30+ volunteer Committee members are fellow FEI members who work within the Canadian private sector and who share the same unique experiences and challenges in a similar entrepreneurial environment as you.

FEI Private Companies Committee has four Thought Leadership committees – Private Company M&A, Private Company Finance, Entrepreneur Successions and Multi-Generation Family Businesses – who hold regular meetings throughout the year to promote business intelligence pertaining to areas of private company interest and will now open these sessions for member participation.

"This is the best resource in Canada for private company CFOs. Who better to reach out to than other private company CFO's who know the unique challenges you face and who have dealt with many of the same issues?" Ross Campbell, Chair, Private Companies Committee, FEI Canada.

This exclusive FEI Canada Members only Private Companies Thought Leadership will be posted on our feicanada.org events calendar and any member can sign up and join the interactive discussion. You will also be eligible to earn CPD credits by registering and attending. Members Only register for the Spring sessions here: https://www.feicanada.org/2022/Private/Companies/Town/Hall/Series

"FEI Canada's peer-to-peer Town Hall series will provide our financial executive members across Canada the ability to manage change, build relationships, and stay up-to-date on relevant information in an ever-changing marketplace." Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada.

FEI Canada Private Companies Committee - Helping to make you a better private company CFO and a better leader. Learn more about becoming a member. Join FEI Canada today by clicking here.

For more information, please visit our website www.feicanadaprivatecompanies.ca

FEI Canada celebrates in 73rd year in Canada in 2022.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

