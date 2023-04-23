Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON) Pays A CHF0.34 Dividend In Just Three Days

Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Feintool International Holding's shares before the 27th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF0.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF0.34 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Feintool International Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of CHF22.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Feintool International Holding paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Feintool International Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 9.4% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Feintool International Holding's 29% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

We'd also point out that Feintool International Holding issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Feintool International Holding has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Feintool International Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. To summarise, Feintool International Holding looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Feintool International Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Feintool International Holding that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

