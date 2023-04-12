Feintool International Holding (VTX:FTON) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Feintool International Holding (VTX:FTON), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Feintool International Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = CHF27m ÷ (CHF915m - CHF190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Feintool International Holding has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 8.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Feintool International Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Feintool International Holding here for free.

So How Is Feintool International Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Feintool International Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Feintool International Holding's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Feintool International Holding in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 66% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know more about Feintool International Holding, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

While Feintool International Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

