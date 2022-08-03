U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    +0.59 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0162
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0750
    +0.2440 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,808.73
    -268.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Feit Electric Acquires LIFX Assets

Feit Electric
·2 min read
Feit Electric
Feit Electric

Acquisition Elevates Feit Electric’s Position in the Smart Home Market

LIFX Brand

LIFX reinvents lighting
LIFX reinvents lighting

LIFX Smart Home Lighting Products

LIFX Color Changing Smart Bulbs, Smart Tape Light, and Smart Tiles
LIFX Color Changing Smart Bulbs, Smart Tape Light, and Smart Tiles

LIFX App

The award winning LIFX app
The award winning LIFX app

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feit Electric Company, Inc. (“Feit Electric”), a leading global lighting and smart home brand headquartered in California, today announced that it acquired the LIFX assets from Lifi Labs, Inc., including its award-winning and patented smart lighting platform, the custom-built feature-rich app and firmware, product designs, and the LIFX brand.

“This acquisition is about fueling the LIFX vision of reinventing lighting,” said Alan Feit, President of Feit Electric. “LIFX focused on the user experience, saying we deserved something better than the boring old light bulb. And then they delivered! LIFX products offer industry-leading bright vibrant colors, the coolest features that are fun to use, and lots of advanced control options while making it effortless and intuitive. We are excited to keep that momentum going with even more revolutionary products and new app features deserving of the LIFX brand. I can’t wait to continue what they started.” 

Feit Electric will offer a suite of LIFX products and plans to expand the line with new innovations. In addition, Feit Electric will support and evolve the LIFX app and cloud platform while maintaining a separate Feit Electric smart platform and app with possible future integrations. No disruptions are expected to either platform. The LIFX brand and products will complement Feit Electric’s line of products and benefit from Feit Electric’s supply chain and distribution capabilities. Feit Electric will sell products under the LIFX brand in the United States and in other regions. Visit LIFX for all LIFX customer support inquiries and future updates.

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit feit.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa975a96-b1c8-4130-8751-51a1f19226b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a89a21e-fc22-4520-9910-ba01ef130d0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c967ddc4-9522-4644-9c76-6ecb873d4888

CONTACT: Media Contact:   press@feit.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Congress office sees few tax breaks for EVs under Democratic plan

    A proposal by U.S. Senate Democrats to put income, price and domestic content conditions on electric vehicle tax breaks could initially sharply curtail the number of EVs that qualify, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The CBO estimate said the electric vehicle tax credits in a $430 billion climate and energy bill would cost taxpayers only $85 million in 2023, the equivalent of about 11,000 vehicles if all received $7,500 credits. Automakers and their home states including Michigan are lobbying Senator Joe Manchin to revise proposals that would curtail or eliminate tax subsidies for electric trucks that cost more than $80,000, make households that earn more than $300,000 a year ineligible and tie tax breaks to ambitious and escalating levels of North American battery mineral production and manufacturing.

  • Instagram's Newest Feature Is Copied From Another App

    In the world of social media, everyone copies everyone. After the most popular apps launched years ago like Twitter , FaceBook and Instagram , and Snapchat , other social media apps have attempted to copy their formulas and have, for the most part, not succeeded. One app, BeReal, aimed to compete on a large scale with Instagram by promoting unedited and unfiltered photos once a day.

  • Give your garden a Pinterest-worthy upgrade starting at just $16

    Create a magical, Pinterest-worthy garden with essentials such as beautifully painted flower pots, soothing wind chimes and more.

  • 5 useful kitchen gadgets starting at just $8

    Make your time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable with these nifty kitchen gadgets that will make you wonder how you ever survived without them.

  • Innoviz Surges as Volkswagen Selects Its Self-Driving Lidar Technology

    Volkswagen has selected Innoviz to supply lidar technology as the auto maker continues its development of self-driving cars. Innoviz (ticker: INVZ) announced Tuesday that Volkswagen (VOW3.Germany) software business Cariad selected the InnovizTwo system and perception software for VW’s lidar needs. The Two is Innoviz’s latest generation product.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • This 'smart vase' is the secret to long-lasting floral arrangements

    Tired of waking up to droopy flowers that you haven’t even had for a week? It’s time to switch your floral vase for this 'smart' vase for less today on Amazon.

  • Winamp, your parents' favorite MP3 software, is back

    Winamp has been updated after four years —the MP3 software of your younger days has returned.

  • Donnelley Financial Solutions Tops Q2; Continued Progress Towards Becoming Software-Centric

    Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc (NYSE: DFIN) reported second-quarter FY22 net sales of $266.2 million, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $222.1 million. The software solutions net sales grew 7.5% Y/Y to $71.6 million; compliance software net sales increased by 12.7% Y/Y. EPS of $1.54 beat the consensus of $0.89. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.0% was up 110 bps, primarily driven by higher capital markets compliance volume and favorable sales mix. DFIN generated $45.8 million in operati

  • WeWork Joins Rush of Tech Companies Into Office Software as Its Shares Sag

    Cisco, Honeywell and startups say their tech services help landlords and tenants adjust to the hybrid workplace.

  • Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

    The Competition and Markets Authority said it does not believe the tie-up with US rival NortonLifeLock raises competition concerns in the UK.

  • TikTok's Upcoming Music Streaming Could Hurt Spotify's Business

    TikTok has revolutionized the landscape of social media -- now it's gaining steam in its battle to be the ultimate music platform.

  • 10 Popular Interior Design Styles to Know When Furnishing Your Home

    From boho to Japandi, modern to industrial, use this handy guide from AD to find the look that matches your taste

  • 27 things to buy when you move into a new house

    Streamline your shopping lists when moving into a new house by investing in these 27 critical items, including a mattress, plants, and more.

  • BeReal: Why Gen Z's new favorite photo app is shaking up social media

    No influencers, no ads, no edits, and one post per day to “be real” — that’s the basis of BeReal, a new social media app making waves with Gen Z.

  • Organize your kitchen with these space-saving products

    Double the room in your cupboard and upgrade your baking supplies with these TikTok-inspired kitchen space savers.

  • Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for low-powered Android phones

    Microsoft has launched its lightweight Outlook Lite Android app, which is suitable for low-end Android devices and regions with data connectivity issues. Microsoft said it will consider adding more countries to the list in the future. The company added this app to its Office 365 roadmap in June, so this launch hints toward a broader release.

  • Discord says Android users won't be left hanging anymore

    Discord announced new measures to bring its Android app into parity with its iOS counterpart today. The changes will improve the app's experience for Android, which has historically lagged behind the iPhone version of Discord. Discord says the app is now "rebuilt from the ground up" using React Native, a developer framework for making apps that work uniformly across platforms.

  • This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter

    Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's Instagram and Facebook to Twitter , it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on. Now, a new French startup called BeReal has an idea how to change the way we use social media.

  • French iOS developers file antitrust suit over Apple's App Store fees

    Apple is facing yet another antitrust lawsuit over its App Store fees, this time filed by a group of French iOS app developers who are suing the tech giant in its home state of California. The plaintiffs are accusing Apple of anticompetitive practices in allowing only one App Store for iOS devices, which gives it a monopoly in iOS app distribution and the ability to force developers to pay high commissions on in-app purchases. The complaint argues that these commissions, on top of Apple's $99 annual developer program fees, cut into developers' earnings and stifle innovation -- and yet developers aren't permitted to offer alternative payment methods per Apple's App Store rules nor can they distribute their apps to iOS users outside of the App Store, despite Apple allowing this on Mac computers.