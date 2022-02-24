U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Feldspar Market Outlook: Rising Demand from Solar Panels Drives Global Production - IndexBox

·3 min read
In 2021, global feldspar production picked up 15% y/y to 28M tonnes, driven by growing demand from the glass industry and solar panel manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global feldspar production soared by 15% y/y to 28M tonnes in 2021, according to a new report from IndexBox. Boosting construction activity in the U.S. and expanding solar panel production worldwide drive the demand for glass, stimulating feldspar mining. Despite world feldspar output has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level of 30M tonnes, identified mineral resources are more than adequate to meet expected global demand.

Global Feldspar Imports

In 2021, global imports of feldspar soared to 11M tonnes, increasing 20% compared with 2020 figures. In value terms, purchases skyrocketed to $631M.

Spain (3.5M tonnes) and Italy (2.8M tonnes) were the largest importers of feldspar across the globe, mixing up 56% of the total volume. Russia (787K tonnes) held the following position in the ranking, followed by Bangladesh (786K tonnes). All these countries together took approx. 14% share of total imports. Taiwan (Chinese) (485K tonnes), Poland (420K tonnes), Egypt (234K tonnes), Indonesia (191K tonnes), Viet Nam (182K tonnes) and the United Arab Emirates (180K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Spain ($179M), Italy ($145M) and Russia ($37M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 57% share of global supplies.

Feldspar Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average feldspar import price amounted to $56 per tonne, growing by 9% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Viet Nam ($93 per tonne), while Egypt ($33 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. Last year, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the United Arab Emirates, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

World’s Top Feldspar Exporters

Turkey represented the largest exporter of feldspar globally, with the volume of exports resulting at 5.3M tonnes, which was nearly 47% of total supplies in 2021. China (2.7M tonnes) took a 24% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by India (6.6%) and Ukraine (4.6%). The following exporters - Italy (499K tonnes), the Czech Republic (242K tonnes) and Thailand (218K tonnes) - together made up 8.6% of the total volume.

In value terms, China ($210M), Turkey ($209M) and India ($53M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 75% share of global supplies.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


