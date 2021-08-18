U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Felicis Ventures grows along with its returns, gathering up $900 million across two new funds

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Fifteen years ago, Aydin Senkut, a former Google exec, was an outsider in venture circles that didn't take seriously his ambitions to become a top VC. Now, his firm, Felicis Ventures, is announcing $900 million in capital commitments across two new funds -- a $600 million early stage fund and a $300 million opportunities-type fund to back its fastest-growing winners -- and its limited partners wanted the firm to invest even more.

Yes, a part of that is the current go-go market. Much more, however, ties to Felicis's performance, which has been strong from nearly its outset and goes a long way in explaining how a firm that initially launched with $4 million from Senkut's own pocket has, in recent years, has been roughly doubling how much it invests with every new fund. (Its seventh and last flagship fund closed with $510 million in March of last year. According to Felicis, across all funds, including losses, it has now produced 6x cash-on-cash returns for its investors.)

It's hard to pinpoint how Felicis has managed to be right about so many of its investments, which include early bets on Shopify in Canada, Canva in Australia, and Ayden in Amsterdam.

Shopify, which went public in 2015, is now a $185 billion company. Canva's private market valuation hit $15 billion this spring. Ayden, which went public in 2018, currently boasts a market cap of $85 billion.

While the firm has long been willing to invest in far-flung places -- a differentiator that more firms have begun to copy -- it has also chosen well in the U.S., with bets on Plaid (valued at roughly $14 billion right now); publicly traded Guardant Health; Credit Karma (acquired by Intuit for roughly $7 billion); and newly public Recursion Pharmaceuticals (among others).

Asked about its approach, Senkut -- who runs the firm with fellow general partners Wesley Chan, Sundeep Peechu, Victoria Treyger, Niki Pezeshki, and an incoming general partner, Viviana Faga -- says the firm basically makes both safe and more ambitious bets, writing bigger checks to surer things so it can gamble on new ideas, like a company that makes a sugar substitute.

Has a startup finally found one of food science’s holy grails with its healthy sugar substitute?

The partners also stress the importance to the firm of maintaining a high net promoter score. They treat founders well, and founders treat them well, in turn, is the gist, including giving the firm a glowing reference in a competitive situation.

Says Senkut, "We want founders to say, 'This person has helped me so much, I would almost do anything to take money from this person or to put them on my board,' versus the traditional method [wherein the VC says], 'We're writing a $50 million check and because we invested that money, we'll dictate who's on the board and what to do.'"

Not last, says Peechu, who joined Felicis roughly 11 years ago, Felicis often jumps in when the water is still cold. "The fund strategy is not always to make the most amount of money," he says. "Sometimes, we're investing to 2% or 3% of a company because that 3% could potentially give us an incredible learning that might help us invest the next $30 million to $50 million in that category."

Peechu points, for example, to an early bet on video game developer Tapulous that led to a bigger bet on game maker Rovio. "A lot of a lot of people will wait until the first big company is created in a category and they give that company a pool of money," he notes. "But by that time, 10 years might have passed and you've lost a lot of economic opportunity."

Felicis tends to "risk adjust" instead, he adds. "We say, 'Hey, I think this interesting category might be emerging,' Then we go in. Maybe we invest a bit earlier and own a little less, but we pay attention to what's happening," he says. "It's the only way you can understand what's happening on the field."

Now, it has far more capital to deploy toward that end. Indeed, its new funds will see Felicis double its investment range from checks that range from $1 million to $25 million to now upwards of $50 million in one slug.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Why Bitcoin Is the Wildcard.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • T.J. Maxx owner beats sales estimates as customers return to stores

    Off-price retailers including TJX's T.J. Maxx and Burlington Stores Inc weathered a tough past year when the pandemic shuttered the economy as the sector relies heavily on the treasure-hunt shopping experience it offers and accelerated a shift to e-commerce. However, discount stores rebounded rather swiftly this year due to pent-up demand from customers who are armed with stimulus checks and child tax credit payments. Net sales rose to $12.08 billion from $6.67 billion a year earlier.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • 2 Risky Stocks to Avoid If You're Worried About Rising Interest Rates

    It was recently suggested that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as 2023. Two stocks that could be particularly vulnerable as interest rates rise are Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Interest costs already eat up a significant portion of their revenue, and an increase in the rates could make things even worse.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.