Felina Martin Joins the National Association of Investment Companies as Director of Programs & Initiatives

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) is excited to announce that it is expanding its team with the addition of Felina Martin as Director of Programs & Initiatives. The announcement comes after a year of extraordinary growth in membership, sponsorships, partnerships and programs.

In her role, Martin will provide leadership and direction for NAIC's programmatic content and implement programs emphasizing measurable outcomes using data and best practices. She will develop team-based approaches to program execution and produce high-quality experiences for NAIC member firms, capital allocators, and other program participants. Martin will lead NAIC's industry-leading slate of programs, including Women in Alternatives: In, Up, and Beyond, (NextGen) Establishing the Next Generation of Alternative Investment Firms Symposium, LP Meetup, ENGAGE, and Institutional Investor Roadshows.

Before joining NAIC, Martin was Co-CEO of be. in_ marketing, an event marketing company she launched with her son. Martin previously owned an event production and planning company in Tallahassee, Florida, for 16 years, where her team planned innovative events for clients that included government municipalities, universities and Greek organizations. Her talents and achievements have been recognized in various sectors, including BizBash Florida Magazine as Event Planner of the Year and SBDC of Florida Regional Volunteer of the Year. Martin earned a bachelor's in marketing from the University of West Florida.

"My experience in program design, strategic planning, innovation and entrepreneurship will help build on the existing 50 years of success that NAIC has in impacting its members," says Martin. "I am particularly excited about closing the knowledge gap for diverse entrepreneurs to secure capital from private investors and increasing the number of diverse women entering the alternative investment sector."

NAIC President & CEO Robert L. Greene says Martin's depth of experience will immediately impact the association's rich lineup of programs. "The addition of Felina Martin will substantially support and bolster our robust slate of nearly 20 programs and initiatives custom designed to increase access to capital, deliver market education and address industry challenges," he adds. "We look forward to her significant contributions as NAIC's suite of services continues to expand."

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms.

NAIC's membership comprises more than 180 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $325 billion in institutional assets. NAIC member firms invest with over 3,100 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

NAIC member firms invest in a broad spectrum of industries, including software, healthcare, transportation retail, consumer goods, and more. Since 2015, 37 NAIC member firms have raised at least 64 oversubscribed funds, highlighting investor interest in our members' investment strategies and their longstanding track record in delivering superior returns for limited partners.

CONTACT:

Kristen Perlman
Director of Marketing and Communications
National Association of Investment Companies
kperlman@naicpe.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/felina-martin-joins-the-national-association-of-investment-companies-as-director-of-programs--initiatives-301772124.html

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies

